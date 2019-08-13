Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Summer Sale Picks to look Stylish on Holiday over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

stylish over 50 summer sale picks image

If you are looking for some things to buy last minute before this year’s holiday, or buying ahead for next year – something I often do at sale time – then there are some great summer buys at the moment. Due to the UK’s unpredictable summers (apart from last year’s exceptional weather) , my own summer wardrobe seems to consist of the same things brought out year after year, so sale time is a good way to add a few bits without spending a fortune. I am also conscious of my ‘cost per wear’, and my summer clothes are typically the ones that get worn the least – so I limit my spend per item.

I have selected just a few timeless summer picks – for this season and for holidays to come. This year there are some fabulous midi length dresses available, so a good time to purchase for future holidays.

This monocrome dress from Hush is perfect for holidays – I always think black and white adds a little sophistication in summer.

balack and white maxi sun dress image

Hush sun dress now  £65 reduced from £95 Click to view

 

 

One to wear home and away, and from day to evening – and it has sleeves ?

day to evening holiday dress

Boden embroidered dress now reduced to £36 down from £90 Click to view

 

Another with sleeves with a modern handkerchief hem. Cobalt is flattering for most skin tones and combined with the white this dress has a fabulous fresh summer feel.

summer cobalt and white dress

Boden cobalt and white  midi dress reduced £39.20 from £98 Click to view

 

I can just picture myself wearing this around a market in Provence. Sleeveless with a feminine frill.  Boden pink midi dress now  £44 down from £110. Click to view

pink holiday dress style over 50 image

 

 

I am always on the look out for white shirts ‘with a twist’ and this one with circular cut-outs ticks all the boxes.  Great for travelling !  Boden blouse £30 down from £75 Click to view

white blouse style over 50 image

 

I love all the pieces I have selected. My only criticism is that neither Boden or Hush seem to use models in our age-group – something I would love to see change as I think their ranges suit all ages – and with more of us choosing to shop online it would be great to see their clothing worn by ‘older’ models on their websites.  Big hint!!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

