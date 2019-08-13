Summer Sale Picks to look Stylish on Holiday over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

If you are looking for some things to buy last minute before this year’s holiday, or buying ahead for next year – something I often do at sale time – then there are some great summer buys at the moment. Due to the UK’s unpredictable summers (apart from last year’s exceptional weather) , my own summer wardrobe seems to consist of the same things brought out year after year, so sale time is a good way to add a few bits without spending a fortune. I am also conscious of my ‘cost per wear’, and my summer clothes are typically the ones that get worn the least – so I limit my spend per item.

I have selected just a few timeless summer picks – for this season and for holidays to come. This year there are some fabulous midi length dresses available, so a good time to purchase for future holidays.

This monocrome dress from Hush is perfect for holidays – I always think black and white adds a little sophistication in summer.

Hush sun dress now £65 reduced from £95 Click to view

One to wear home and away, and from day to evening – and it has sleeves ?

Boden embroidered dress now reduced to £36 down from £90 Click to view

Another with sleeves with a modern handkerchief hem. Cobalt is flattering for most skin tones and combined with the white this dress has a fabulous fresh summer feel.

Boden cobalt and white midi dress reduced £39.20 from £98 Click to view

I can just picture myself wearing this around a market in Provence. Sleeveless with a feminine frill. Boden pink midi dress now £44 down from £110. Click to view

I am always on the look out for white shirts ‘with a twist’ and this one with circular cut-outs ticks all the boxes. Great for travelling ! Boden blouse £30 down from £75 Click to view

I love all the pieces I have selected. My only criticism is that neither Boden or Hush seem to use models in our age-group – something I would love to see change as I think their ranges suit all ages – and with more of us choosing to shop online it would be great to see their clothing worn by ‘older’ models on their websites. Big hint!!