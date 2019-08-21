Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review of the Aqua3  Facial – Detox and Deep Clean for younger looking skin

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

anti-ageing facial Aqua3 review image

 

When life gets busy taking time out for facials can fall to the bottom of the ‘to do’ list, so I was delighted to be invited to try Baldan’s Aqua3 facial. My early experience of facials were very much centred around massage and relaxation. You felt good afterwards with a nice ‘glow’, but the facial itself had little impact to improve your skin.

Today there are ‘hi-tech- facials which can make a difference to the overall condition of your skin. The Aqua3 is one of these. I popped along to Beaut:Ti in Brixton , where owner and therapist Cinzia introduced me to  this 3 – in -1 technology facial – using three different handpieces.

aqua3 review image 1

 

aqua3 facial serums image

The Aqua 3 starts with a water based peel . The water jet is used in combination with an infuser/aspirating handpiece , the ingredients used at this stage are Mandelic and Salicylic acid which remove impurities and prep the skin for the more nourishing products to be used in subsequent stages. I actually found the ‘vacuuming’ strangely relaxing!

 

serums used in Aqua3 facial iamge

This was followed by exfoliation with a diamond grain handpiece.

Next the infusion of hyaluronic acid with the infusion handpiece which delivers the HA deeper into the skin.

aqua3 stage 2 image

 

 

The final stage is the oxygenation and restructuring phase using more hyaluronic acid and Dermakleb serum with Phytic acid using the mesoporatic handpiece.  I have to say that when this serum was applied you felt a strange bubbling sensation on your skin – as the product literally ‘fizzed’. By coincidence I was having this treatment on National Prosecco Day – I felt I could very easily have been ready to be bottled myself!

stage 3 aqua3 facial image

My treatment ended with a lovely facial massage. My skin was smooth and plumped.

Cinzia said that although I could feel a difference straightaway, it would be even more noticeable in a couple of days. My skin has felt noticeably smoother – and my make-up has just glided on. I haven’t felt the need to use a primer at all.

I found this to be a really effective treatment and the results lasted beyond the day of the treatment itself.

Using the three different handpieces together crates a new type of hydrodermabrasion which is far gentler for mature skin, and the combination of all three technologies delivers an effective deep cleansing, moisturisation and rejuvenation treatment .

I can highly recommend it!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

