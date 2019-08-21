Review of the Aqua3  Facial – Detox and Deep Clean for younger looking skin

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

When life gets busy taking time out for facials can fall to the bottom of the ‘to do’ list, so I was delighted to be invited to try Baldan’s Aqua3 facial. My early experience of facials were very much centred around massage and relaxation. You felt good afterwards with a nice ‘glow’, but the facial itself had little impact to improve your skin.

Today there are ‘hi-tech- facials which can make a difference to the overall condition of your skin. The Aqua3 is one of these. I popped along to Beaut:Ti in Brixton , where owner and therapist Cinzia introduced me to this 3 – in -1 technology facial – using three different handpieces.

The Aqua 3 starts with a water based peel . The water jet is used in combination with an infuser/aspirating handpiece , the ingredients used at this stage are Mandelic and Salicylic acid which remove impurities and prep the skin for the more nourishing products to be used in subsequent stages. I actually found the ‘vacuuming’ strangely relaxing!

This was followed by exfoliation with a diamond grain handpiece.

Next the infusion of hyaluronic acid with the infusion handpiece which delivers the HA deeper into the skin.

The final stage is the oxygenation and restructuring phase using more hyaluronic acid and Dermakleb serum with Phytic acid using the mesoporatic handpiece. I have to say that when this serum was applied you felt a strange bubbling sensation on your skin – as the product literally ‘fizzed’. By coincidence I was having this treatment on National Prosecco Day – I felt I could very easily have been ready to be bottled myself!

My treatment ended with a lovely facial massage. My skin was smooth and plumped.

Cinzia said that although I could feel a difference straightaway, it would be even more noticeable in a couple of days. My skin has felt noticeably smoother – and my make-up has just glided on. I haven’t felt the need to use a primer at all.

I found this to be a really effective treatment and the results lasted beyond the day of the treatment itself.

Using the three different handpieces together crates a new type of hydrodermabrasion which is far gentler for mature skin, and the combination of all three technologies delivers an effective deep cleansing, moisturisation and rejuvenation treatment .

I can highly recommend it!