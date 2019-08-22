Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Is Ageism the next #MeToo?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

is ageism the next me too image

According to Carol Vorderman who has become an ambassador to address ageism on behalf of a well known life insurance company- it should be. She says in the press  what many of us have been saying for many years- ageism is the last taboo. Should it be the next #MeToo?

I think it’s unfortunate that she has waited to become so vocal on this topic until she is seemingly paid to do so- but I agree with her sentiment.

I’m not sure that choosing to highlight the effect of ageism by choosing to share the reaction to a dress  (very short and very low cut) she wore on the red carpet at the BAFTAs nearly 20 years ago is perhaps the best way to illustrate it . Ageism comes in many forms – and its not all about how people look or what they choose to wear. The fact is she chose to wear something that was very much a statement dress at a high profile event – and it did gain her column inches in the press – but perhaps not the press reaction she was hoping for.  Everyone has the right to wear what they want at every age – and should she wear that same dress today the reaction might be different. Times have moved on – and so has fashion.  Nobody should be belittled as a result of what they choose to wear- but is the best example of ageism?

More serious aspects of ageism

Surely there are more serious aspects of ageism to highlight – such as in the workplace, where the over 50s are finding it difficult to gain employment – or in the financial sector where it becomes more difficult to get a mortgage as you get older , or the general media which although making progress is still relatively youth obsessed.

Carol talks about the various phrases such as ‘past it’ or ‘over the hill’ which are ageist – and in some instances some phrases can be considered ageist – it’s all a question of context.

Ageism does exist – we all know it- and would all like to see it eradicated and consigned to history.

Collectively we can change perceptions and mindsets.

Have you ever been a victim of ageism? If so- in what context?

Is ageism the next #MeToo?

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

