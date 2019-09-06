Buying The Perfect Milestone Gift For Your Partner

Finding the perfect gift for that special someone in your life can be tricky. This especially true if it is for a specific milestone occasion such as a 50th birthday, or a significant wedding anniversary.

You will want to get something particularly personal that will mean a lot to the recipient. Even if you know the person extremely well, it can be tough to get that special gift. You will want something that they will find personally useful or enjoyable. You will want to find a balance between practicality and sentiment. There will also be a need to know that your gift will be well received while being meaningful to your partner.

While it is traditional to buy gifts such inscribed gold watches, or cufflinks for significant birthdays such as a 50th, you may want to go down a different route. Here are a few suggestions that might be worth considering.

Personalised Portraits

Getting a portrait of yourselves and your family can be a lovely touch. Think about hiring the services of a freelance artist. There are many illustrators on websites such as Etsy who can supply a beautiful picture of you, your family and your pets for a reasonable fee. Have a browse and look for one whose style you admire, and that you think your partner may like. Some artists may even be able to provide you with a digital copy of your portrait. They may also have the option to have it put onto personalizable gifts such as mugs.

Have a look for some beautiful picture frames to complete the gift. Choosing the right frame, and mounting can really help create that unique look. You may wish to get the gift inscribed with a message.

Getting a portrait completed may take some time, so plan ahead and always check with the artist before committing.

A Weekend Away

There’s nothing more special than time spent together. Enjoying each other’s company while taking in the sights of a new city can provide long-lasting memories.

Why not take a romantic city break? You could enjoy some well-known tourist attractions in a city such as Paris or Venice. Eat out at beautiful restaurants, visit art galleries and museums, or just sit outside cafes and people watch together with a glass of wine.

You could also get a weekend away in the countryside. Hire a beautiful lodge hidden away from the beaten path and just get away from it all. Relax in a hot tub, and enjoy long walks through idyllic scenery.

A Pet

If your partner has always wanted a furry friend to keep them company, why not look at getting a dog or cat. Dogs can be especially good company and will provide lots of opportunities to get out on long walks together. They can provide plenty of chance for you to further bond with each other while giving you lots of pleasure.

Obviously, a pet such as a dog is not just a gift for that one occasion. They come with a great deal of commitment, so you should ensure that your lifestyles are going to be compatible with pet ownership before you take any in.

You should also research into the right breeds to get, as temperaments will vary, as will the amount that they will need exercising. All of this means that different dogs will suit different lifestyles.

Watch The Sunset In A Hot Air Balloon

If you have ever wanted to drift off into the sunset on a hot air balloon, you are not alone. It’s a dream that so many people have. You will get to feel the romance of the slow rise above the world, floating gracefully over an expanse of nature. It sounds like a beautiful experience.

Why not book a balloon flight for you and your partner? There are many balloon launch sites available for commercial flights. You may be surprised to find out that there is one relatively close to you.

While you will need to book in advance generally, you should find out about the practicalities such as weather conditions which the balloon will take off in.

Buy Them A New Hobby

A milestone birthday is a great chance to give someone a new hobby. Maybe there is something that you know that your partner has always wanted to start doing, but has always put off due to time, or life commitments. Encouraging people to follow their passions is a beautiful gift to give, and buying them the tools to start on their journey will mean a great deal to them.

It might be that your partner has always wanted to take up a musical instrument. Some can be costly, and you will need to do some research to make sure you are getting one of very good quality.

Maybe you know that they have always wanted to get into photography. Again, finding out about the best pieces of kit to get someone started off is important, and you will need to know that you are buying a good model. Read reviews, and check out photography forums to find recommendations.

Similarly, if your partner has shown an enthusiasm for a particular sport, or outdoor activity, now might be a good time to ignite that passion and get them fully engaged in it. If there are any courses or bits of kit that they need to get them started, you could give these.

Give Them The Gift Of Learning

Learning about a subject that you are passionate about can be very rewarding in so many ways. It is great for a person’s self-esteem to take a course, and it can be very rewarding intellectually too.

If there is a subject that you know that your partner has always wanted to study, why not pay and enrol them on a part-time, or distance learning course? They will get a great deal of long term happiness from the project, and they may even develop some new skills that could benefit them careerwise.