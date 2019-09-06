Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Carolyne at 70 wins a pageant and flies the flag for glamour

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

carolyne wins pageant at 70 image

It really is never too late to push boundaries and try new things in life. Carolyne could never have imagined that she would find herself at 70 entering and winning a classic beauty pageant.

Not tall enough, and at a size 14, not slim enough to be a model, Carolyne loves the comradery of the pageants, and the opportunity to bring more glamour into her life.

Carolyne has always loved clothes – having worked in Kensington , popping into Biba and Bus Stop in her lunch hour in her late teens and twenties. Her main passion in life at that time was music, singing in a group with her sisters and writing songs for others.

Marriage and family life took over, and it wasn’t until Carolyne was 60, that a random meeting in the street, led her to being asked to model a Mother of the Bride’s outfit for a bridal shop. More fashion shows followed……together with an opportunity to enter classic pageants.

carolyne modelling at 70 image

Carolyne loves pageants. They provide her with a sense of purpose and focus. She won her first one in 2009 when she was 60. It had a talent element – and when she stood on the stage and looked around at the audience , Carolyne decided to sing ‘just a little girl’. The audience started to sing along with her, and she won the title ‘London Glamourous Grandmother’.

The pageants provide challenges for Carolyne, along with opportunities to learn and improve. They encourage her to be and look her best! And of course she meets like-minded women.

Carolyne loves glamour

And lets not forget the glamour – which Carolyne absolutely loves. She feels there are far too few opportunities to get dressed up in life today – so she is on a mission to create opportunities to do so. As Carolyne says, according to Joan Collins, once glamour disappears its very hard to bring it back to everyday life.

Typically the pageants require 4 changes of outfit. A Day Dress, Sports Wear, Cocktail Dress and Evening Dress.  Plenty of opportunities to be glamourous!!

Carolyne would love to encourage more women to enter classic pageants – the most recent that she won was the Pure Sweetheart pageant earlier this year – she will be handing over to a new winner in January – and there is still time to enter!!

Carolyne’s family are immensely proud of what she is achieving- and the pageants provide a focus following the premature death of her husband.

Continuing the dream in her 70s

carolyne glamourous at 70 image

 

At 70 Carolyne still plans to carry on.  Her tips for anyone looking to start entering the world of pageants are:

 

  • Be open to improvement – you will have lots of encouragement and support from others
  • Have a sense of humour
  • Have fun. Pageants are great if you love fashion – and do wonders for self esteem. You go from shy to blooming!

As her pageant motto says : Inspire, Lead, Achieve. Carolyne is certainly doing that.

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Kasha on life and confidence over 50: Entering a Beauty Pageant at 53
  2. 5 Ways To Bring Instant Glamour To Any Look
  3. Glamour over 50: Fabulous evening look with a long dress with sleeves
  4. Who said dresses with sleeves have to be boring? Glamour over 50.
  5. Glamour over 50 – where can I find a fabulous long dress for a special occasion?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar