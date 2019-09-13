Occasionally, the best way to feel fab is to get away from it all and allow yourself to relax and rejuvenate. A short break does a world of good; a long holiday is even better, and where else would you go for a peaceful retreat other than Suffolk?

This county is filled with wonderful places to discover, encompassing nature reserves, part of the renowned Broads, and a vast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. And if you miss the vibrancy of a big town, you can always pop into bustling Ipswich for a morning’s shopping or an evening out.

If you’re searching for a bit of peace and tranquillity, this beautiful region is the place to go. Keep reading to find a beautiful destination where you can enjoy a peaceful retreat in Suffolk.

Beccles

The place to begin when discovering Suffolk has to be the beautiful Broads. These manmade waterways sustain a variety of birdlife and are popular for boating trips and sightseeing tours.

Beccles is a charming market town at the edge of the Broads, sat on the banks of the River Waveney. Made up of winding streets, this scenic escape enjoys independent shops, delightful places to eat, and you can hire a boat for a day on the water. Any keen golfers can tee off at Beccles Golf Course, walkers can follow trails throughout beautiful Waveney Valley, and anyone with a dog in tow can enjoy a bite to eat at the wonderful Paws for Tea tearoom.

Where to stay:

Nursery Cottage – Beccles, Beccles, Suffolk

Aldeburgh

If you’ve already been to the Broads and are looking for something different then head to the coast. The seaside town of Aldeburgh is a great choice for a tranquil holiday escape with a lovely mix of useful town amenities and laid-back coastal atmosphere.

The shingle beach is the biggest draw to the area where you’ll find a huge shell sculpture paying homage to Benjamin Britten, the famous composer who once lived here and began the annual Aldeburgh Festival which celebrates the arts. Visit The Red House, once Benjamin Britten’s home, catch a film at the old arthouse in town and enjoy a traditional fish and chips down on the beach.

Where to stay:

Friston’s Forge Cottage, Saxmundham (2.5mls SE), Suffolk

Eye

A scenic town set in breathtaking Suffolk countryside, Eye is a wonderful choice if you’re in search of peace, tranquillity and a place to hide away and relax.

The village centres around the old motte and bailey medieval Eye Castle, this small town has a wonderful arts centre (see what’s on during your stay), plenty of cafes you can dip in and out of while here and, most importantly, endless stunning walking trails that crisscross the landscape. Visit The Pennings Nature Reserve or discover Thornham Walks, an estate with over 12 miles of gardens and woodland to explore.

Where to stay:

Burgate’s Old Rectory Cottage, Eye, Suffolk

Framlingham

This ancient market town is home to the magnificent English Heritage-managed attraction, Framlingham Castle. Walk along the castle wall, visit the exhibition space then pop into the café and shop for a bite to eat and to check out the souvenirs.

Besides exploring the grounds of this historic building, you can enjoy walking trails from this pretty village, head to the nearby Woodbridge Tide Mill or Rendlesham Forest Centre (both 13 miles away in opposing directions), or stop by one of the cosy village pubs.

Where to stay:

Orchard Hideaway, Stowmarket (5.5mls E), Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds

The last destination for a peaceful getaway on this list is the ever-popular Bury St Edmunds. Spend your time away in the Abbey Gardens, a scenic formal gardens and parkland where you’ll find the ruins of an 11th century Benedictine monastery, a rose garden, herb garden and sensory area, and a children’s play area. With the River Lark running through it, this area provides a wonderful base for a peaceful getaway.

If you feel the need to get out of town for an excursion, head over to Ickworth House (3 miles), Kentwell Hall (14 miles) or Lackford Lakes (8 miles) for a chance to explore the natural beauty of the landscape.

Where to stay:

Yew Tree Lodge, Bury St Edmunds (1.5mls SW), Suffolk

This county provides exquisite scenery, wonderful attractions and delightful places to eat out during your time away, the only decision now is which of these towns or villages you’ll visit. Relax on a boating trip from Beccles, unwind on the beaches of Aldeburgh or take in the fresh air while strolling around Bury St Edmunds’ beautiful Abbey Gardens.

Wherever you’re off to next, ensure you pick out a cosy holiday cottage where you can enjoy a peaceful retreat.

Discover beautiful Suffolk holiday cottages with holidaycottages.co.uk.