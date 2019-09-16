An impossibly beautiful landscape of rolling hills, wildflower meadows and winding rivers, peppered with adorable honey-hued villages with scenes only seen on postcards; the Cotswolds is an idyllic destination for laid-back, romantic ambling. Proudly earning its title as Britain’s largest designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the region is simply bursting with charm and character.

If you’re looking to get away on a romantic break with your significant other, we’re sure you will agree that the Cotswolds is about as dreamy as it comes. Fall in love with sleepy villages, visit an ancient castle or stroll through the landscaped grounds of a country manor. And when night falls, cosy up in front of a roaring fire in a traditional Cotswolds inn.

Here are some of the most romantic places in the Cotswolds to visit during your stay.

Share incredible views from the top of a fairytale tower

Magnificently standing at 65ft high atop a mighty hill, Broadway Tower is a fairytale folly which rewards couples who climb to the top with breathtaking views across 16 counties. Soak up the sights of undulating hills, patchworks of fields and clusters of thatched-roof villages with your loved one, before exploring the rest of the grounds and its friendly herd of red deer.

Discover one of the most romantic streets in Britain

Set along the banks of the sparkling River Eye, the timeless village of Lower Slaughter is the epitome of idyllic Cotswolds charm. Enjoy a leisurely stroll along Copse Hill Road, once voted the most romantic street in Britain. It’s no surprise either, with its quaint little rose-clad cottages and magical ambience. After dipping your toes in the shallow river, stop by The Slaughters Country Inn for a chilled glass of Champagne.

Wander through fragrant fields of lavender

During the summer, the rolling fields of Snowshill burst into life with a vibrant carpet of glorious lavender as far as the eye can see. Cotswold Lavender quite literally fills the senses, with its relaxing floral aroma, and is arguably one of the prettiest places in the Cotswolds. Treat your other half to a romantic day trip here between June and August and after posing for some holiday snaps, pick up some crumbly lavender shortbread and ice cream from the shop.

Indulge in afternoon tea in the Venice of the Cotswolds

Golden cottages with steeply pitched roofs and a jumble of charming cobbled bridges over the gently flowing River Windrush; visit the pretty Cotswolds village of Bourton-on-the-Water and you’ll soon see why it’s often referred to as England’s answer to ‘Little Venice’. In summer, delight in picnics on the shaded greens and in winter, snuggle up by the fire and share an afternoon tea in one of the friendly tearooms.

Take a romantic stroll through an enchanting arboretum

A hand-in-hand wander along 17 miles of meandering pathways, beneath the canopies of over 15,000 beautiful trees, is a wonderful way to spend a romantic holiday in the Cotswolds. The UK’s national arboretum, Westonbirt is particularly impressive in autumn when it’s awash with burnt oranges, profound coppers and luscious greens – lose yourselves in nature together, inhale some fresh air and find that perfect peaceful spot.

Watch the sunset from the highest hill in the Cotswolds

An afternoon on the picnic blanket cannot be beaten as the best romantic activity in the Cotswolds. Pick up supplies and head up to the highest point of the Cotswold hill range for views over Cheltenham, the Vale of Evesham, the Malvern Hills and as far as the Black Mountains in Wales. At 1,083 ft, Cleeve Hill is an extraordinary place to appreciate the mesmerising Cotswolds countryside – stick around to watch the sun set in the sky for a truly memorable way to end your day.

Follow in the footsteps of royal lovers

Who doesn’t want to feel like royalty on their holiday? At Sudeley Castle and Gardens, you can walk in the footsteps of some of history’s most notable English monarchs, including Edward IV, Richard III, Henry VIII, Lady Jane Grey, Katherine Parr, Elizabeth I and Charles I. Inside the castle, explore the Tudor bedrooms and see love letters from Henry VIII’s widow, Catherine Parr, to Thomas Seymour. Outside, drift through the award-winning gardens including the Queens Garden which is adorned with over 80 varieties of roses – a symbol closely associated with Aphrodite, the goddess of love.

If you’re looking to escape city life and enjoy a well-deserved break with your partner, book into a gorgeous Cotswold cottage and experience the chocolate-box idylls of the English countryside – just a couple of hours away from London.