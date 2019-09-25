Like A Breath Of Fresh Air! Ways To Enjoy Yourself Without Drinking Alcohol

As we get older, the temptation is to make the most of life in every way. Some people find themselves in a midlife renaissance, where they end up going out and socialising loads more than they used to. While this is, in one respect, a great way to recapture your youth you don’t necessarily have to go out and hit the booze all the time! In fact, for those people that drink quite a bit, it becomes an habitual way to calm down after a busy day. But there are plenty of ways to relax and enjoy yourself without actually hitting the booze!

Relax At Home With Friends

It’s simple, yet understated. If you don’t want to drink, you don’t have to. You can easily purchase something like a shisha kit, shisha kits are available from sites like buyv2cigs.co.uk giving you the chance to sit back, relax, and just make the most of doing nothing. You don’t have to have a few drinks in order to have a great time.

Take Up A Relaxing Activity

Something like doing yoga is one of those great things that can make you relax yet do something to benefit your body. When it comes to something like alcohol, think about how much you are consuming. Even if you do like a glass of wine or two, think about how it balances out with everything else. If you do something like yoga, this can give you the chance to detoxify your body. In fact, any physical fitness activity helps to relax you in this way

Have A Worthwhile Hobby

Hobbies are fantastic, and a hobby doesn’t just help you to relax and rejuvenate, it helps you in so many other ways you didn’t even realise. Gardening is a very good example. If you have a look at this blog on capitalgardens it illustrates how it benefits your mental health. Learning a new language can help build new neural pathways in the brain, taking up a creative pastime can help you switch off and live ‘in the moment’. Our mental health is vital to our overall wellbeing. Vital when considering the future quality of our lives as we age.

Socialise!

Getting out and seeing other people is great, especially after the age of 50. Loneliness can can have a more negative effect on health than smoking! Take advantage of this time where you don’t have children to look after, your career doesn’t require the same level of input. or you feel like you need to make up for lost time, without hitting the booze, being sociable with friends is a perfect opportunity to get out, have a great time, and not feel like you need to drink to enjoy. Socialising doesn’t have to mean meeting friends at the pub. There are so many other things you can do, like going to a language class, a meditation group, or a ramblers club. These are all things that can be productive hobbies that don’t necessarily revolve around alcohol.

Think about the hidden calories in each glass of wine – engaging in social activities that dob’t revolve around alcohol can benefit your waistline 🙂