How to Look Slimmer over 50 Without Losing Weight

Article by Ceri Wheeldon
Did you know that you could look slimmer without losing any weight? Try these tips for your wardrobe, hair, face, body, and mind.
Wardrobe Tips for Looking Thinner:
- Wear one colour at a time. Wearing a single colour or similar shades for your whole outfit will help you to look thinner and taller. Black is a practical choice, but other colours can achieve the same effect. Solids are usually more slimming than prints.
- Column dressing. If you want to wear 2 colours, don’t wear a different colour top and bottom, splitting yourself across the middle. Instead wear one colour top to bottom , and add an open jacket or cardigan. Think ‘illusion’ dress. You can recreate the look with dresses, trousers or skirts by applying the same principle.
- Ensure that your clothes fit properly. Wearing clothes that are too small makes you look bigger. Seek a comfortable fit and professional alterations if necessary. Get a personalised bra fitting at any department store periodically to keep up with any changes due to ageing or weight fluctuations.
- Use underwear with comfortable shaping. Body shapers and other compression garments are more comfortable than ever before. Some are made in breathable fabrics for those worried about overheating while having a hot flush. Invest in some strategic shapewear that will make all your clothes look better.
- Choose slimming trousers. Look for trousers with a flat front and minimal detail. Skip the trousers with hidden zippers and no pockets. Trouser legs with a slight flare can also help you to look trimmer. If buying jeans, look at your rear view in the mirror to ensure the placement of the pockets doesn’t make your bottom look bigger!
- Select flattering tops. Pay attention to the length of your tops. A top that ends below the waist will deflect attention from a thick middle. Similarly, a wide collar will help balance broad hips. You can also balance out wider hips by inserting shoulder pads.
- Wear the right shoes. Chunky shoes can make your legs look thicker. Look for narrow pumps with a slightly pointed toe rather than square or rounded toes. Nude shoes are especially good because they make your legs look longer.
- Liberate yourself from the fear of swimwear. Many women shrink from shopping for swimwear but there are swimming costumes designed for every body type. High cut legs can make you look thinner. Lightweight compression can keep you feeling comfortable and sleek.
Other Tips for Looking Thinner:
- Use makeup to make your face more angular. Iridescent powder can make your face look slimmer and create contours. Brush it along your brow bones and the top of your cheekbones to bring out your bone structure. Apply contouring powder from ear to nose , and under the jaw line to help slim the face.
- Make your eyes stand out. If your eyes look bigger, the rest of your face will appear smaller. Curl your upper lashes and apply extra mascara to your top outer lashes. Keep your eyebrows slightly arched and well groomed.
- Get a flattering haircut. If you want your face to look less full, try cutting your hair shorter. Instead of bangs, pull your hair away from your face to make your face look longer. Choose a hairstyle that adds a little height and fullness at the crown.
- Practice good posture. Develop strong abdominal muscles and hold your stomach flat at all times. Pull your shoulders back. Think of the space between your ears and your shoulders. It’s good for your health and makes you look leaner.
- Get a safe tan. If you think that tanning makes you look thinner, do it safely. Sunless tanning products have come a long way in recent years. Daily tanning moisturisers are one easy option to get a little colour gradually without any increased risk of skin cancer or premature ageing.
- Project a positive attitude. No matter what your dress or size is, you’ll feel more attractive when you cultivate a healthy sense of self-esteem and a genuine affection for others. Focus on your most attractive features and qualities.
Looking slimmer can help you feel more confident and give you the encouragement you need to stick with your general healthy eating and fitness program. It only takes a few simple tweaks.
