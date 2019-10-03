Style over 50 : Autumn trends – dark florals

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Continuing with how to adapt this season’s trends to continue to look stylish over 50. I’m taking a look at florals. Once again I’m trying to be creative with the clothes I already own. Shopping in my own wardrobe was a little more difficult with this one! Initially I thought I was unlikely to find anything floral at all – when it comes to patterns I tend to be more of an ‘animal print’ person.

I did manage to find a dress which is about 30 years old – black with a chiffon skirt – which has not seen the light of day for decades. I teamed it with an old Ghost jacket to make it more appropriate for daytime.

Next to be rescued from the depths of my wardrobe was a very old satin skirt with a huge embroidered and beaded flower. It used to be one of my ‘holiday’ skirts which I would wear with strappy sandals and a strappy top, but I teamed it here with a skinny rib sweater with a ribbon tie at the neck – which is so old I don’t remember ever buying it! Worn with boots it just about passes as an autumn outfit.

Looking at what’s available in respect to florals to buy – it mostly midi dresses- which seem to be more streamlined than the voluminous midis of the summer.

A firm favourite for me of those available to buy – is this ‘ditsy’ floral print from Hush – from a distance it’s not obviously floral at all . Shirt style with long sleeves it ticks the boxes for me -and the asymmetric hem gives it a modern twist.

Hush red ditsy floral £75 Click for more details

This shirt dress again has a very subtle floral pattern – and is currently in the sale

French connection at John Lewis £60 in sale Click for more details

I loved the autumnal colours of this dress – and the print has a distinct 70s vibe. Again it has flattering long sleeves

Warehouse dress from John Lewis £65 Click for more details

If all over florals don’t appeal – then Bolden has this fabulous leopard and floral print skirt in their Limited Edition range

Boden Limited Edition £120 Boden UK

This silk blouse from Boden is also a winner £120 Boden UK

Apologies for none of the models being over 50. Still an issue with brands choosing not to cast 50plus models!! Slow to change!