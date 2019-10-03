Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Style over 50 : Autumn trends – dark florals

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

style over 50 autumn florals image

Continuing with how to adapt this season’s trends to continue to look stylish over 50. I’m taking a look at florals.  Once again I’m trying to be creative with the clothes I already own. Shopping in my own wardrobe was a little more difficult with this one! Initially I thought I was unlikely to find anything floral at all –  when it comes to patterns I tend to be more of an ‘animal print’ person.

I did manage to find a dress which is about 30 years old – black with a chiffon skirt – which has not seen the light of day for decades. I teamed it with an old Ghost jacket to make it more appropriate for daytime.

florals over 50 image

Next to be rescued from the depths of my wardrobe was a very old satin skirt with a huge embroidered and beaded flower. It used to be one of my ‘holiday’ skirts which I would wear with strappy sandals and a strappy top, but I teamed it here with a skinny rib sweater with a ribbon tie at the neck – which is so old I don’t remember ever buying it!  Worn with boots it just about passes as an autumn outfit.

forals over 50 shop your wardrobe image

Looking at what’s available in respect to florals to buy – it mostly midi dresses- which seem to be more streamlined than the voluminous midis of the summer.

A firm favourite for me of those available to buy – is this ‘ditsy’ floral print from Hush –  from a distance it’s not obviously floral at all . Shirt style with long sleeves it ticks the boxes for me -and the asymmetric hem gives it a modern twist.

Red midi floral dress

Hush red ditsy floral £75 Click for more details

This shirt dress again has a very subtle floral pattern – and is currently in the sale

over 50 style blue floral dress

French connection at John Lewis £60 in sale Click for more details

 

I loved the autumnal colours of this dress – and the print has a distinct 70s vibe. Again it has flattering long sleeves

 

Warehouse dress from John Lewis  £65 Click for more details

 

If all over florals don’t appeal – then Bolden has this fabulous leopard and floral print skirt in their Limited Edition range

subtle floral skirt style over 50 image

Boden Limited Edition £120 Boden UK

 

This silk blouse from Boden is also a winner £120 Boden UK

chic floral blouse style over 50 image

 

Apologies for none of the models being over 50. Still an issue with brands choosing not to cast 50plus models!! Slow to change!

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

