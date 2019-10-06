Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Review of RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

revitalash lash enhancer review image

They say that the eyes are the windows to our soul, but once we reach our 50s (and beyond) one of the signs of ageing is the tendency for eyelashes to become more brittle and stumpier, so the window dressing looks somewhat sparse!  Of course there is always the option of wearing false eyelashes, or having eyelash extensions – personally I have never mastered the art of applying false lashes and I don’t want the expense or aggravation of having extensions.

I have used eyelash conditioners in the past, but not recently, so I decided to try RevitaLash’s Advanced eyelash conditioner. It is so easy to use.  It comes in what looks like a mascara tube with a small brush. You simply apply along the lash line once a day – and let it work its magic.

From the first application my lashes felt less brittle, within a week I was convinced my lashes looked longer- by week three I was getting little black dots above my eye after applying mascara . At this point I switched to using on alternative days.

RevitaLash conditions the eyelashes to prevent breakage and promotes growth. The key ingredient list is High Impact BioPeptin Complex Peptides

Cost £52 (on offer at £39 at time of writing)  for a 1.0 ml tube which should last 6 weeks – I am anticipating it lasting longer as I am not using daily.

Would I recommend? Absolutely!! It’s not cheap- but it really works.  I have been able to swap to a much cheaper mascara as a result.

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

