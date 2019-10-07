Why custom printed envelopes are key for developing brand identity

Custom printed envelopes are an excellent way of affordably, yet reliably, improving brand visibility. There’s no greater pressure on a small business than to be noted in a crowded marketplace, and custom printing envelopes is a fantastic way to achieve it on a small budget.

It’s now easier than ever, thanks to companies such as Best Buy Envelopes – this means that a business doesn’t need an enormous marketing budget to get that “big company” feel.

The importance of unified branding

Branding is everything when it comes to making a business successful, and in order to make a brand really stick in the mind of the buying public they need to see it regularly. A brand needs to be concise, easy to understand, and properly promoted.

How does this tie into custom envelopes? Envelopes are an essential element of the way we all communicate. Even in this digital age, good old-fashioned mail is still a highly important and reliable way of promoting and marketing a business.

When a customer sees the same tired old off-white or mid-brown envelopes, they mentally check out. A business needs to offer something to stand out – colour, designs, inspiration, and, of course, the kind of branding that is instantly recognisable.

The benefits of printing online

So getting these envelopes custom branded is a sensible investment for all businesses – why do it online? Simply, because it’s the most time and cost-effective way of doing it, which means businesses of all sizes can enjoy the benefits.

First there’s the sheer convenience – orders can be made whenever, wherever, and however they are required. Whether it’s on a lunch break, in between serving customers, or in a favourite chair at the end of a long day, envelopes can be ordered.

Websites are now geared directly to sell online, which means the design tools are all there ready to make designing individual branded envelopes a breeze. It’s even possible to see a preview before ordering, which makes life even easier.

With such a variety of base envelopes, colours, and order volumes available there really is a custom designed envelope waiting for everyone.

Taking a step toward brand identity

The kind of unified branding and brand visibility that comes from custom branded envelopes used to be the reserve of large companies with big marketing budgets. No longer – now all small business can take advantage of the benefits that custom printing envelopes can offer.