Everyone can benefit from daily exercise and its never too late to start. Any new habit may have challenging beginnings, but in time, nearly anything can become habitual. In this case, we’re talking about a habit that has incredible benefits, so let’s see what you can do to get exercising every day!
Tips for making exercise a habit
- Schedule it. The number one reason people claim they don’t exercise regularly is a lack of time. You make time for a variety of other things every day: eating meals, taking a shower, driving to and from work, television, and more. So make an appointment with yourself to get the exercise your body needs to be as healthy as it can possibly be.
- Find a workout buddy. The number two reason people don’t exercise is boredom or loneliness. Get out there with a good friend or your significant other. It’s a good time to spend with others and can definitely make things a lot more enjoyable.
- A workout partner will also make you feel a greater sense of responsibility; no one likes to let other people down. It’s a little easier to think, “I’ll do it tomorrow,” when we know there isn’t someone depending on us.
- Change it up. Come up with a variety of activities. There’s no reason you can’t swim one day, walk the next, and join a dance class day after that. So think about everything the world has to offer and keep yourself entertained as well.
- Take it easy. Perhaps you remember school and the 5-minute mile you used to run too well. If you haven’t been active lately, a little reality will serve you better. As long as you’re getting comfortably tired by the end of your workout, you’re on the right track.
- You don’t need to finish your workout on the ground in a breathless heap. High-intensity exercise is great for conditioning, but isn’t any better for your health than less intense options.
- Make it easy to exercise. Driving halfway across town in rush hour traffic is enough for anyone to find an excuse to skip a day. The truth is that a health club really isn’t necessary. A simple set of weights, a skipping rope, or some running shoes are probably all you really need.
- People in the military get into great shape with little more than calisthenics and running. Make it easy enough to exercise that you don’t have a good excuse not to head out the door.
- Track your progress. It’s a lot easier to stay interested and motivated when you can see some real progress. Fortunately, progress comes quickly at the beginning of any exercise program. So devise a test of your fitness that you can do occasionally. It can be simple, like how many pushups you can do, or how long it takes you to walk a mile.
Exercising daily is a great addition to include your life. It can be challenging to get into the habit, but relatively easy to stick with it after the initial period has passed. Get out there with a friend and have some fun every day! You’ll be healthier, feel better, and look better. Good luck!
