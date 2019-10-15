Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Why business benefits by recruiting ‘older’ employees into marketing roles

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Reasons to employ over 50s in marketing roles

The over 50s in the UK hold nearly 70% of household wealth, and have discretionary spending in the region of £375 billion. The over 50s outspend their younger counterparts.

So, why is that when the over 50s apply for jobs in marketing they are so often overlooked. They understand the needs and lifestyle aspirations of the UKs largest spending demographic better than anyone.

I have had many meetings with marketing departments over the years who have been open about the fact that they have failed to engage with their target audience (women over 50)  and that product launches have failed. So many of the marketing teams have had nobody over the age of 35. I am not saying that those under 35 are not talented – far from it – but to have nobody representing the demographic you are targeting in the team to me seems so short sighted.

Those over 50 bring not only skills and experience, but also massive insights as to how our generation like to live. These insights should be viewed as invaluable to any business. Understanding the needs and buying criteria of any potential market is crucial to the success of any product or service development and  launch. Having those with first hand knowledge as part of the team would appear to be an obvious and easy decision to make.

‘Older’ Employees understand market needs and potential

Demand for products and services meeting the needs and wants of an ageing population will only increase. One way to stay on top of the strategy to meet those needs is to ensure that ‘older’  employees are on board  who understand the market.

Recognising the value an older workforce contributes to business and the overall economy is essential as the population ages and we are all expected to work longer – whether through choice or necessity.

The over 50s are a creative demographic – failure to employ more will result in more setting up their own businesses – and setting up in competition. The talent and market knowledge is there to enable them to do so.

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. The benefits older workers bring to the workplace
  2. 10 reasons why women over 50 make great employees
  3. Had an idea for a NEW business in your 50s? Is there a market for your business?
  4. Setting up a New Business in your 50s- Quick Checklist
  5. Are employers ready for an older workforce?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar