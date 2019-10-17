Dressing for your body shape over 50 image

Article by Ceri Wheeldon
We can all make costly mistakes if we don’t understand our body shapes and buy clothes that don’t flatter. A while ago I took advantage of a groupon deal to take a module of a personal stylist’s course. I hadn’t intended to become a stylist – I took it purely out of interest and to assist me when putting together style choices for the website – and better understand what clothes best suited me. I thought it would be helpful to share some of the things I learned about identifying which body shape you are, and the best style of clothes to wear for each type.
Hourglass Characteristics:
- A full to medium bust
- Well defined waist – smaller than hips and bust regardless of size
- Shoulders and hips the same width
- Tendency to put on weight all over
Famous hourglass: Marilyn Monroe
Best styles for Hourglass to wear:
- Clothes that define your waist – such as high waisted skirts and jeans
- Single breasted blazers
- V- necks
- Pencil skirts
- Form fitting bodycon dresses
- Wrap tops
- Wear fabrics that create structure
- Elbow length sleeves to draw attention to waist
Pear Shape Characteristics
- Narrow shoulders
- Smaller bust
- Smaller waist
- Full hips
- Bust is narrower than hips – at least one dress size smaller on top than bottom
- Tendency to put on weight on bottom half
Famous Pear Shape: Beyonce
Best Styles for Pears to wear :
- Clothes that create balance and the illusion of wider shoulders
- Clothes that focus attention on the upper body – such as embellished tops
- A-line skirts, dresses and coats that skim the hips
- Pencil skirts that finish below the knee
- Double breasted jackets that are longer and finish below the hip
- Bootcut jeans – flare to the floor over the shoe to elongate legs
- Shoulder Pads
- Bell sleeves
- Statement jewellery
Athletic (sometimes called Rectangle) Characteristics
- Small bust
- Lack of curves
- Slender Arms and Legs
- Little or no waist definition (straight up and down)
Famous Rectangles: Gwyneth Paltrow, Keira Knightley
Best styles for athletic figures to wear :
- Dress to create the illusion of curves
- Draw attention to slim arms and legs
- Floaty tops – not too low cut
- Peplum jackets
- Skirts with fitted waists
- Shorter skirts to show off legs
- Embellishments
- High necks
- Vertical stripes
- Harem trousers
- Strappy shoes
- Sleeveless printed dresses
- Duster coats
Inverted Triangle Characteristics
- Wider Shoulders
- Medium Bust
- Defined waist
- Narrow hips
- Small bottom
- Slim legs
Famous Inverted Triangles: Angelina Jolie, Demi Moore
Best styles for Inverted Triangles
- Clothes that soften the shoulders and draw attention to the waist
- Tops that have detail at the middle of the body to keep away from the shoulders
- Peplums to create illusion of hips
- Soft shoulders – no cap sleeves!
- Remove shoulder pads from jackets and add detail on lapel to draw the eye in
- A-line coats and waterfall jackets
- Pleated and tulip skirts to create volume on bottom half
- Dresses that flare at hem
- Pale trousers
- Trousers flared to floor
- Harem trousers
Apple Characteristics
- Medium to large bust
- No waist definition
- Tendency to put on weight around the middle
- Well proportioned bust and hips
Famous Apples: Mariah Carey, Oprah
Best styles for Apples
- Clothes that draw attention to bust and legs and away from tummy
- Simple v-necked tops
- Don’t tuck blouses in
- Printed blouses with camisole
- Wrap tops
- Single breasted jackets and coats
- Wear jackets open
- A-line skirts to balance figure
- A-line dresses with sweetheart necklines
- Printed trousers
- Skinny or bootcut jeans
So there you have it. The definitive list of what to wear for your bodyshape 🙂
