How to Upgrade Your Home Décor with These Amazing Tips

When it comes time to make changes to your home, it can be an exciting endeavour. Over time, styles and trends change, and that means that home décor needs to be updated periodically in order to stay up with the latest fashion. Not only that, but updating home décor can be the easiest way to create an entirely different look and feel in the home, and costs significantly less than a renovation.

Home renovations are costly, to say the least. But so too are they time consuming. After a long day at work, the last thing most homeowners want to do is come back to a home torn apart and looking like a construction zone. An unfinished home can be a source of stress, and not the retreat that you may so desire.

Tips to update your home décor

If it is time to make some updates to your home, start by considering the use and function of the room that you are looking to update. A living room can likely be updated with a fresh coat of paint, some new throw pillows, or by adding some fresh flowers here or there. A kitchen or bathroom may need more of an overhaul, such as through a replacement of the flooring or countertops. Regardless of the room that you are looking to update, consider these easy to follow suggestions and thought starters.

A fresh coat of paint in a neutral colour is the easiest way to change the overall look and feel of your home. Changing the colour on your walls will change your outlook and perception of your home. The use of lighter colours will help make the room look larger, where darker and bolder colours will help to create feelings of comfort and calm. In addition to changing the mood of the room, fresh paint provides health and financial benefits. Applying a fresh coat of paint every few years helps to keep dust and dirt under control, especially when the paint is applied on plaster walls. The reduction of dust improves the quality of the air and will also reduce the strain on the air filter. Further, paint will help to hide stains that have developed over time. Updating your countertops is an excellent investment, even though it is far costlier than a coat of fresh paint. Natural stone countertops such as marble, are actually more affordable than one might think. Marble in particular is often less costly than other materials, and it is highly durable and resistant to chips and scratches. The average cost for a marble slab countertop is $60 per square foot. However, according to this website, these marble slab costs can range between $40 to $100 per square foot. Installation costs and materials do vary though, based on type, grade, size, and transportation methods. Conduct a shopping trip in your own home. One of the easiest ways to spruce up your home is to conduct an assessment of what you already have and where you might be able to use it differently. This is a great time to clean out the closets and look for décor items that haven’t been used in a few years. By simply moving some furniture around or moving accents from one room to another, you will have an entirely new look in no time, and for no cost. Never hesitate to add some floral accents here or there. A vibrant pop of color in the corner of the room that come from a floral arrangement (real or silk) that is then complemented by a throw pillow of the same color nearby will help in creating a positive mood. Not only that, but when real flowers are used and updated occasionally, it can bring a nice scent into the room as well. For older homes, an update to the flooring is another timely need. Most home flooring is designed to last 15 to 20 years, but when that time comes, homeowners are faced with many decisions on the type of flooring to use. From hardwoods to ceramic and porcelain tile or new carpeting, there are many choices. Though new flooring can be costly, it will add value to your home both in modernization as well as in the financials.

Keep your home décor simple to avoid clutter

When redecorating your home or when looking to update your home accent pieces, keep simplicity top of mind. When you have too many elements in a room, not only do the designs start to compete with one another, but the room can feel overwhelming. For most homeowners who spend a long day at work outside of the home, coming home to clean and simple décor is a stress reliever and can make it easier to relax. By keeping your décor light and limited, you will create a feeling of simplicity and balance that will make it easier for you to relax and become comfortable, quickly.