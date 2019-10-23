Why escorted tours are a great travel option for over 50s

With travel having become easier and cheaper than ever, more and more of us devote our free time to exploring new countries, whether it’s closer to home in Europe or on the other side of the world. It also means there are so many more options to choose from when it comes to deciding how to travel; among your choices are do-it-yourself holidays where everything has to be booked separately, package holidays, escorted tours or even simply buying a one-way ticket and finding a place to stay when you arrive.

For over 50s with a taste for adventure and the desire to explore somewhere new without the hassle and stress of arranging the logistics, an escorted tour may be one of the best ways to travel. Escorted tours typically include all of your flights, hotels and transport arranged for you in a tour itinerary, travelling with a group of like-minded adventurers, with meals, experiences and sightseeing tours often included too. Here’s why, when it comes to over-50s travel, you should definitely consider an escorted tour for your next trip.

Guided tours minimise the hassle of travelling

There’s no need to organise how to get from place to place when planning that once-in-a-lifetime tour of a country when you book an escorted tour: all of the highlights have been expertly chosen and put together for you in an itinerary, as well as how to travel between them. Escorted tours eliminate the need for several hours of research, such as finding hotels with the best value for money or city sightseeing tours with the best reviews; everything has been taken care of for you. After you’ve chosen your tour, all you need to do is pack your bags and board the plane, making it perhaps the most stress-free way to travel.

Many tours also feature a tour guide who’ll stay with you throughout the duration of your trip. Their goal is to make your time in the country as hassle-free as possible too, and have the skills to hand to help with everything from navigating public transport to overcoming language barriers.

You’ll see only the best a country has to offer

Escorted tour companies understand the challenges that come with exploring an entire country in just a few weeks and how to ensure their travellers’ time is used wisely. With their expert knowledge, they’re able to put together itineraries that feature the very best experiences, destinations and sights a country has to offer. This includes not only iconic landmarks and bucket-list experiences, but also places slightly off the beaten track, unknown by many travellers, that offer a glimpse into the life of the locals.

They can be tailored to you and your needs

Escorted tours have long moved on from their stereotype of constantly shepherding groups on and off coaches – they are now much more flexible and customisable. Many escorted tours give you the time and freedom to do as you wish while stopping over in a town or city in between their included activities and travel. To make things even simpler, you can even bolt on extra excursions and trips before you travel, so you can have your dream trip totally lined up even before you start travelling.

They’re a great way to meet new people

As escorted tours often guide groups of people around a new country, they are a great way to meet like-minded people with an interest in travel. You’ll get to spend a lot of time with your fellow travellers during your escorted tours and share a lot of experiences with them, from travelling along scenic roads to dining out together, meaning they’re an excellent way to make new friends and memories that will last forever. It’s also an ideal solution for solo travellers who seek to take the loneliness out of travelling alone in a new country and enjoy safety in numbers; it’s likely you won’t be the only single traveller either.

