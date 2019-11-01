Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

How to deal with vision loss

tips for coping with vision loss image

As you grow older, you will probably notice some changes to your health. In particular, your eyesight can begin to deteriorate as you get older with the onset of presbyopia occurring around 40 years of age. As you enter your 50s and 60s, you can also become more at risk of developing certain eye conditions.

With that in mind, it’s important to do everything you can to maintain healthy vision and to understand how to deal with vision loss should it occur to either yourself or a loved one. From wearing the right glasses for your needs, to simply making a few changes to your environment, you can make the most of your vision.

Why does your vision worsen with age?

Your vision changes as you get older simply because eye structures and changes in eye naturally occur as you grow older. Just as your skin may wrinkle and your hair might go grey, changes in your eye can lead to a decline in your eyesight.

You might experience reduced pupil size, which can affect your ability to see in different light conditions. This is because the muscles that control your pupil size lose some strength as you age.

You might also begin to notice a loss in peripheral vision. The size of your visual field can decrease by approximately 1-3 degrees per decade. This means by the time you are 70-80 years old, you may have lost 20-30 degrees of your peripheral visual field.

How to offset vision loss with practical solutions

A lot of age-related changes in your vision can be helped with practical solutions. For instance, extra lighting can help with activities such as reading or cooking. This can include anything from extra lamps to lighting underneath kitchen cabinets or above the stove.

If you develop a cataract, vision loss from this can be restored with surgery.

You should also continue to follow a healthy lifestyle and diet, including not smoking and not drinking alcohol excessively, as this can provide the best natural defences against vision loss as you get older.

 

Permanent vision loss

Many age-related eye diseases can cause permanent vision loss, such as glaucoma,  macular degeneration or diabetic retinopathy. It is important to understand that permanent vision loss doesn’t mean you can no longer enjoy a full life.

There are a number of low vision devices that can help you overcome any challenges that come with vision loss. These include hand-held magnifiers, wearable smart camera devices for additional assistance and lens types to reduce glare.

You should ensure that you are taking extra precautions to be safe in your surroundings, if you suffer from vision loss. Consider removing clutter or rearranging your furniture to make sure walking paths are completely clear, as well as ensuring stairs are always free of items.

Lighting can make a significant difference; choose warm or soft white light bulbs that can be more comforting on your eyes and cause less glare than other harsh lighting solutions.

Seeing an optician regularly is key as they are able to assess any further changes in your vision and they can also ensure you are wearing the right type of lenses or other visual aid for your needs.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. What to do if Your Vision is Fading
  2. Are YOU risking unnecessary sight loss
  3. Do you see getting older as a loss or an opportunity?
  4. Helping A Teenager To Cope With Loss
  5. Video: What causes hair loss in women and what are the treatment options?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar