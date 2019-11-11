For warm weather, stunning beaches and short flight times, Spain is a sought after destination for UK holidaymakers. But, with so many beautiful locations to visit in the Balearic and Canary Islands knowing where to head to for your next family break can be a challenge. Check out this guide to see what is happening on each island to help you decide where to travel to on your next holiday.

The Balearic Island

The Balearic Islands are a great choice for families because it has exciting attractions, calm shallow shorelines and natural beauty. Menorca is a great place to immerse yourself in nature. The whole family can enjoy the sand at Punta Prima, Son Bou and Santo Tomas and as the waters are shallow and calm, you can try your hand at sea kayaking through the waves. Marvel at the animals at Lloc de Menorca Zoo or take a Jeep safari for an exciting ride into the hills to explore the historic Talayotic archaeological relics and settlements that date back to 2000 BC.

Mallorca is another family-friendly island within the Balearics. Its capital Palma is a Mediterranean dream with Gothic landmarks, beautiful beaches and a quaint harbour. If your children are a little older, Palma is a fantastic resort as it offers a nice balance between sightseeing and relaxing beaches. Explore the 15th-century Lonja de Mallorca and the stunning Gothic cathedral which both overlook the seafront. There are plenty of art galleries to discover and there’s even a 13th-century hilltop castle and history museum.

In Magaluf, the family can enjoy the amusements at Katmandu Park. Enjoy a fun-filled day of rides, slides and attractions. Play a friendly game of mini-golf, visit the famous upside-down illusion house and cool off in the splash park.

Canary Islands

The Canary Islands are a great choice for families as you can experience theme parks, beautiful beaches, delicious seafood and natural beauty. Enjoy the sprawling 70km stretch of golden beaches and Maspalomas sand dunes in Gran Canaria. You can also have active adventures in its mountainous landscapes where you can bike through the valleys.

With unusual black sand beaches and a towering mountainous volcano, Tenerife is a picturesque place to visit. On the beaches, you have the opportunity to enjoy a range of watersports and to snorkel in the clear water to see the sea life under the waves. To explore Mount Teide, you can either hike through the wild nature or take a cable car up to the summit for a leisurely option for taking in the picturesque views across the island.

Lanzarote is perfect for trying your hand at watersports. It’s off-shore winds create the perfect conditions for wind-surfing, kite surfing, traditional surfing and bodyboarding. So, if you and your family are into adventurous activities, head to Lanzarote.