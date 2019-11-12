The original bohemian style was always about taking the traditional countryside clothing in America, to the major city. It was largely influenced by the hippy culture but some say that it goes way back into the 50s. Middle-class rich kids were trying to rebel against their parents so they wore clothes that had longer draping and lighter fabrics. It must also be noted that the bohemian style was always more popular in urban areas than it was out in the countryside itself. Hippies would indeed take this style to new heights while they went into the rural areas on trips to attend music festivals. However, everything is due to evolve at some point and so has the bohemian style. Nowadays we see streetwear’s heavy influence in this style. And as mentioned, this is because it takes its lead from urban styles. But, what kind of bohemian style is it now?

Green tea and yoga?

The bohemian style may have been about rebelling against your rich parents in the 50s and 60s, but during the height of the style in the 70s, it was all about comfort. When you think of someone who loves the bohemian lifestyle, you think of people that are living carefree, taking their time and not taking life so seriously. That’s perhaps why urban citizens that love yoga have taken a huge liking to wide long baggy trousers like the type you can buy here. Look at the undercover pants to get the best idea of this new style. These are perfect for elongated movements and deep stretches. They provide plenty of room to move but decent protection from a sudden gust of wind. It’s typical to see yoga studios with green tea drinkers wearing this kind of trousers. They can come in pastel shades, tie-dye, block colours, and even polka dots.

Heavy and baggy

Okay, perhaps the modern bohemian style isn’t so free and wild like the original. That’s because these clothes are made to be functional. You can wear these clothes while out doing some shopping or even going to work. They’re urbanized which means they also offer good protection from the general rough and tumble of living in a large city. That’s why a heavy baggy jumper must go along with your yoga pants. A baggy jumper is brilliant and perhaps is the staple of the new style. The sleeves will be slightly too long so your hand can be covered without stretching. The neck will hang down so you don’t feel like you’re wearing a formal or even smart-casual jumper. And it’s heavy so you still have great weather protection. But as for the style? Block colours by far the most popular. So a one-shade brown, maroon, green or beige is something to consider.

Open or shut?

As for the footwear, this style is still a little confused. You could wear sandals which would give you the classic bohemian look from the late 90s. However, if you live in a city that is particularly rainy, then sandals are out of the question most days. What can you have in its place? If the sandals are open to your feet and allow free airflow, then sneakers would be the ‘shut’ option. The sneakers you should wear your baggy outfits are limited but comfortable and functional. Rainbow or classic 70s hippy patterns sneakers are right up there as the best two choices. They are slightly psychedelic but that’s going to make them an even better option for some.

The classic bohemia look

No bohemian look is complete without some kind of jewellery. This part of the style comes from gypsies in different cultures. Both Egyptian and Eastern European gypsies had a large influence on bohemian fashion when it came to jewelry. The nose ring or stud are two of the most popular styles. Multiple rings on each hand are another classic choice of jewelry styling. Jade necklaces are making a comeback in the bohemian style which is great because it’s not as expensive material as ruby or emerald. The latter two were the original precious stones that the bohemians in the 50s wore. You may also want to wear jewellery headband because it was quite popular during the 70s in hippy culture.

If you’re from a large city, want to live in incredible comfort in the way you dress, take a look at the modern kind of bohemian style. It’s baggy and functional at the same time. You also have lots of classic jewellery options if you want to pay homage to the original trendsetters.