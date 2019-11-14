Welcome to Fab after Fifty

How to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) in winter

beating the winter blues imageSeasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD is a type of depression that is brought on by the changing seasons. SAD can strike at any point in the year, however it is much more common in the winter months when the temperatures drop and the days get darker.

 

Online retailers AO.com recently commissioned a survey to find out how people in the UK felt about winter. The survey looked into how many people have suffered with SAD, but also focussed on how people in the UK make their homes feel cosier in the winter and make this often dreaded time of year much more pleasant.

 

The survey revealed that 30% of over 55s have suffered from SAD and almost half of over 55s (48%) have experienced at least one symptom. However, it seems that people over 55 prefer to push through their winter struggles as they were the age group least likely to take time off work to cope with their symptoms.

 

When it comes to making their homes cosier in the winter people over 55 like to crank the heating up (72%) and get the lighting just right (53%) to create the perfect cosy vibe!

 

AO.com went on to create an infographic detailing many more of the findings from the survey, which you can see below

how SAD can affect over 50s in winter infographic image

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

