Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD is a type of depression that is brought on by the changing seasons. SAD can strike at any point in the year, however it is much more common in the winter months when the temperatures drop and the days get darker.

Online retailers AO.com recently commissioned a survey to find out how people in the UK felt about winter. The survey looked into how many people have suffered with SAD, but also focussed on how people in the UK make their homes feel cosier in the winter and make this often dreaded time of year much more pleasant.

The survey revealed that 30% of over 55s have suffered from SAD and almost half of over 55s (48%) have experienced at least one symptom. However, it seems that people over 55 prefer to push through their winter struggles as they were the age group least likely to take time off work to cope with their symptoms.

When it comes to making their homes cosier in the winter people over 55 like to crank the heating up (72%) and get the lighting just right (53%) to create the perfect cosy vibe!

AO.com went on to create an infographic detailing many more of the findings from the survey, which you can see below