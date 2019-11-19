Running a car isn’t cheap, and there are plenty of extra costs associated with car ownership, other than the car itself. Your car insurance can really push up the cost of keeping your car on the road but there are some ways to keep costs more affordable.

Find car insurance that is aimed at someone like you. In many cases, you can find better deals if you get your insurance through a company who mostly deals with a driver like you. There are offers available for older drivers, for female drivers and even part time motor trade insurance for those in the industry. This can help you to find a better deal and lower prices.

Always shop around for the best price. Don’t use renew your insurance automatically with the company you’ve always used. Instead, spend some time on price comparison websites to find the best deal. Don’t forget to also check the prices with the insurers who aren’t listed on these sites, as they can sometimes be cheaper.

Think about the kind of car you drive. If you drive a car with a larger engine, or choose a car that is more popular with young, new drivers, this can make your insurance more expensive. If you’re thinking of replacing your car, check the price of the insurance before you decide what to buy.

Always keep your car safe when you’re not driving it. If you have a garage, always store the car in it and let your insurer know that you do this. A car in a garage is cheaper to insure as it is less likely to be stolen or damaged. If you don’t have a garage, parking on your own driveway is more secure than street parking. Bring your costs down further by investing in some anti-theft measures for the car.

Be honest about who owns and who drives the car. Your insurance costs might be higher if this is a different person, for example if your children drive a car you own, or you drive a company car, but it’s important to be honest if you want valid insurance.