Whether you were a gym bunny in your youth or avoided it at all costs, it’s safe to say that exercise is still an essential part of a healthy lifestyle even if it wasn’t previously a top priority. However, being older and wiser, we tend to look at everything a little differently. Exercise might still be an important aspect of your life, but the way you exercise now can offer better results compared to the strenuous routines you used to put yourself through.

If the gym was a place, you never entered in your younger years and still don’t want to, that’s fine too. You don’t have to be in the gym every day to feel the benefits of exercise. With busier lifestyles, even into your later years, you can try simple techniques that don’t involve sweating it out on a treadmill.

The main aim here is to keep your physical and mental health in tip-top condition for many years to come. And one of the best ways to do that is to move a little more!

There are several ways to achieve this, and some don’t require too much effort to get started. So if you’re looking to focus on your health without having to make a special trip to the gym.

Take a look at some easy ways to start your journey.

Take a walk

Walking is one of the best and easiest ways to get that much-needed exercise into your routine. It’s perfect for people of all fitness levels, and you can take it as slow or fast-paced as you wish. Walking not only helps to improve fitness levels, but it’s also proved to reduce stress and gives you the opportunity to explore new places too. You don’t have to walk on your own either. A great way to exercise is to get friends and family involved so you can have a chat en route. Getting into the outdoors is also free, so no costly gym memberships to worry about. You could also mix it up a little with walking workouts, and there are plenty of options available online to try out.

Try a new hobby

If you have a little more time on your hands, trying something new is a great way to get some more exercise and meet new people. Again you don’t have to get involved with sports at a competitive level unless of course, you want to. However, a new hobby or sport can unleash your talents and give you a boost of confidence to try new things. There are lots of options to choose from in your local community, so put the feelers out and see what you could try your hand at. Local groups can also help introduce you to people with similar interests, and it gives you a chance to socialise with others on a personal level.

Workout at home

For those that love working out but find they don’t have time to go to the gym, working out at home is a great alternative. You could perhaps get some equipment for your home if you’re looking to work out a particular way, for example, weights, running machine or rower. Or you could search online for free at-home routines that use bodyweight. There is also a range of best pre workout uk that can help boost your performance levels, and this can be used for both gym and home workouts. The beauty of working out in the comfort of your own home is that you can choose a convenient time and spot to do it. Plus, unless you’re buying equipment, it’s often completely free.

Eat well

It’s not just the working out part that needs attention; it’s also about what you eat to fuel your body. With the number of convenience food options and delicious takeaways on offer, it can be tempting to eat a lot of unhealthy foods without even realising it. Simply put, food is the fuel for our body, and it’s vital to get the right balance to boost both physical and mental health. Choosing a balanced diet is one of the best ways to get all the nutrients you need. Plus opting for this type of lifestyle can make you feel more energised and motivated each day. Thinking about when you eat is also a helpful way to monitor intake. Many people a partial to a tasty snack or ten in the evening, but eating late into the night can make you feel bloated and affect your sleep.

Household chores

For most people, cleaning doesn’t seem like a workout unless you’re undertaking that infamous spring clean. However, surprisingly simple cleaning activities such as vacuuming can burn up to 387 calories a week. That doesn’t sound like much in the grand scheme of fitness workouts. But if you’re doing a little bit a day, it can all start to add up for your overall goals. The beauty of getting a sweat on with the household chores is that you also end up with a fabulous clean house afterwards. So it’s a win-win all round!

Reduce your time in the car

Whether you commute to work or take the car to run your errands, why not leave it at home next time. Shaking up the way you to get to places can help boost your fitness levels plus, surprisingly, it can help improve your confidence. As it’s a form of trying something new, such as taking a bus, walking a longer distance or hopping on your bike – each can have hurdles to overcome for some. This might not work if you live some distance from local amenities or work. However, if you’re only a few miles away, leaving the car at home can prove a refreshing difference to your day, and provides you with some much-needed exercise in your daily routine.

Take a class

When we think about taking a class, traditional fitness activities such as body pump, circuits and legs, bums and tums all spring to mind. But again, you don’t need to go to this type of class to exercise and have a good time. There are so many options for people that don’t enjoy conventional classes. Examples include:

Swimming classes

Zumba fitness

Pilates

Yoga

Spin

Tai-Chi

Adult ballet

Nordic walking

It’s easy to find out about new and exciting classes or sessions near you. Just search your local community pages and leisure centre timetables, and you’ll see a host of options. Many are really affordable too.

Enjoy an activity holiday

You don’t have to reserve the activities for everyday life; you can incorporate them into your holidays too. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a boot camp to reap the health benefits. Opting for holidays that include guide city tours and organised hikes is a great way to get active. Often these activities don’t even feel like you’re working out, as you get to see beautiful locations and amazing sights en route. Some destinations are also perfect for cycling too. Hopping on a bike will give you a different perspective of the area, and you can travel as far as you wish to experience its beauty. What’s more, is that booking on a tour also gives you a chance to meet other people and immerse yourself in the local community.

From the example above, you can see that you don’t need to work out at the gym to feel the benefits of exercise in daily life. If you’re new to an activity, why not take it slow to get a feel for it or if you’re happy to get stuck in, why not give it a go and see what benefits it could bring.