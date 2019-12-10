Style over 50: What to wear for the Party Season

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

It’s that time of year when the party season is in full swing, and the age old question pops up ‘what shall I wear?’ Personally I think that Christmas is the time of year when we women over 50 can really come into our own when it comes to style. We can really let the flamboyant side of our style personality come to the forefront.

We have had decades of learning how to do ‘glamour’. And glamour never goes out of style – at any age!

As always I would suggest shopping in your own wardrobe first. If you want to wear your favourite strapless dress, but feel self conscious about your arms, consider wearing a pair of evening glove (I ordered mine from Amazon). If you have a sleeveless ‘LBD’ , there are sheer sleeves that you can wear under your dress.

I’ve included a few of my favourite evening dresses in my main collage that I shopped for in my own wardrobe.

For an evening dress with sleeves – this dress by Gina Bacconi ticks all the boxes.

Gina Bacconi off the shoulder velvet evening dress £220 More details

Why not mix sequins with a pop of colour – I love this cobalt sequin dress from Sosander

Sosander blue sequin dress £89 More details

For a more ‘casual’ party look, why not opt for a sequin skirt – mine is a cheap and cheerful version from Zara – although there are some great sequin skirts of different lengths on the high street and online.

Hush sequin skirt £125 More details

Boden sequin skirt £98 More details

Continuing with the sparkle theme – Hush have a fabulous sequin jacket.

Hush sequin jacket £129 More details

What about Christmas Day itself? I love these wide legged sequin trousers from Phase Eight at John Lewis – easy to dress up (or down)

Sequin trousers £65 More details

Not forgetting elegant heels :

Christmas heels £120 More details

We can be fabulous at any age – and particularly ‘sparkly’ over Christmas.

Note: Affilliate links are included in this post. All clothes worn by me in the photos were bought and paid for personally.