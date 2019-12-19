Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Review of Vichy’s Rose Platinium Night Cream

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Vichy rose platinum night cream review image

As we age our skin becomes thinner and loses elasticity , leading to wrinkles forming and sagging. The joy of ageing!!

There are an increasing number of products being developed and launched to cater for the needs of menopausal and post menopausal skin. The latest one I have tried is the Rose Platinum Night Cream from Vichy.

As we get older our skin becomes less effective at regenerating at night . Rose Platinum Night Cream looks to address , as it is formulated with menopausal and post menopausal skin in mind. Containing natural origin active ingredients specifically chosen for all mature skin, including rose flower extract, shea butter, beeswax, calcium and plant sugars.

 

My first observation when trying it was the smell – it has a gentle smell of roses which I can only describe as comforting and reassuring. For some bizarre reason it brought memories of my grandmother’s perfume! It is does promote relaxation when applying it just before bed. It’s consistency is quite thick but it is quickly absorbed into the skin – leaving it feeling instantly firmer and smoother.

Rose Platinum Night is said to help visibly reduce sleep lines – I can’t really comment on this as I tend to sleep on my back – but I can say that after a week of use my skin looked less sallow in the morning supporting the claim that Rose Platinum improves skin radiance.

 

Overall , I am happy to have tried it- and I have seen an improvement in the overall firmness of my skin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vichy’s Rose Platinum Night Cream (RRP £32 / 50ml),

Available now at www.vichy.co.uk,  Boots.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

