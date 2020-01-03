Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

A Simple Plan to Regain Financial Fitness over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

planning your finances over 50 image

Most of us are not financially fit. We are not completely aware of how our money is being spent. We have too much debt and spend money on the wrong things. While it can be challenging to turn things around, it’s well within your reach.

There is no single, correct path to financial prosperity. Different solutions work for different people.

While there are multiple paths, there are some steps that are critical, regardless of the specific path followed:

 

  1. Know where your money is being spent. Many people only have a vague idea about how much money they make and where it goes. The first step to financial fitness is know exactly how much you’re taking home and where it’s being spent.

 

 

  1. Set short-term and long-term goals. Set a few goals that will cover the next month, year, and five years. How are you going to make these goals come to fruition?
  2. Allocate your spending wisely. A few simple guidelines will help you to regain your financial fitness. If you’re already in a good place financially, these guidelines will help you to stay there:

 

  • Keep your fixed expenses to 50% or less of your take-home pay. This includes things like rent or mortgage payments, utilities, car payments, gas, and food. Basically, the things you must spend money on each month.
  • Use 20% of your take-home pay to build an emergency fund, pay off your debt, and to save for your retirement. It is recommended that your emergency fund be able to cover your fixed expenses for 6-9 months. How the money is split between your retirement, debt, and emergency fund will depend on your situation.
  • The remaining 30% can be used as you see fit. This is the money you can spend on vacations, eating out, or hiring a landscaper. This money can also be put towards the previous category, but be sure to enjoy your life along the way.

 

  1. Eliminate your debt. Debt is the most insidious obstacle to your financial fitness.

 

  • Be aware of your credit score.. Lenders are obsessed with your credit score. You should be even more obsessed.
  • Be careful with your credit cards. It’s always best to be cautious about whipping out the credit card. If you don’t have the money in your bank account, it’s important to think about how critical this purchase really is.

 

  1. Get adequate insurance. What could be worse than finally getting back into good financial shape, only to have it all wiped out by an illness or house fire? Protect your assets and limit your liability.

 

Reaching a point of financial fitness is a necessary objective. Not only does it give you the opportunity to relax and enjoy your life, it also makes your future much more secure. Understanding your finances and allocating your funds properly helps to ensure that you have enough both now and in the future.

 

Have financial goals and protect your assets. Get started today and become financially fit.

If you need a little extra help, the worksheets in the MidLife MOT’s finance module can help you work through these, from understanding current and future needs, tracking old pension plans, the module guides you through.

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Is 50 too late to plan for a secure financial future?
  2. Why it’s never too late to plan for your future
  3. 7 Financial Tips for the Woman Over 50
  4. If getting more from your money is a financial goal for 2012, where do you start?
  5. Will the financial reality of retirement match your dream of retirement?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar