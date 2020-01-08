Inspire Your Weight Loss Journey This Week – Quotes to keep you on track

Coming up with great resolutions for a new decade can be tough. When it comes to coming up with better habits for your life, weight loss is often up there as a number one priority after Christmas.

Most of us indulge maybe a little too much over the festive season, and getting back to a healthy weight and lifestyle is key for a happy and healthy life. While most of us will head straight for the vegetables and shake that weight drinks, some of us can find it a little more difficult to motivate ourselves and get started.

If towards the middle of January you are still struggling to inspire yourself to eat healthily, we want to try and offer some inspiration. Here are some quotes that you can take into your life this week that will hopefully help you kickstart your weight loss journey and implement better habits into your life.

Inspirational Weight Loss Quotes

“If you have discipline, drive, and determination… nothing is impossible.”– Dana Linn Bailey

“Make time for it. Just get it done. Nobody ever got strong or got in shape by thinking about it. They did it.”– Jim Wendler

“The groundwork of all happiness is health.”– Leigh Hunt

“The scale is merely a measure of my relationship with gravity.”– Lauren Harris-Pincus

“When people tell me they can’t afford to join a gym, I tell them to go outside; planet Earth is a gym and we’re already members. Run, climb, sweat, and enjoy all of the natural wonder that is available to you.”– Steve Maraboli

“If you keep good food in your fridge, you will eat good food.”– Errick McAdams

“Instead of indulging in ‘comfort food,’ indulge in comfort meditation, comfort journaling, comfort walking, comfort talking, comfort manicures, comfort reading, comfort yoga, comfort hugging.”– Karen Salmansohn

More Inspirational Weight Loss Quotes

“You have to believe in yourself when no one else does — that makes you a winner right there.” – Venus Williams

“Don’t work out because you hate your body — work out because you love it.”– Unknown

“Obstacles don’t have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don’t turn around and give up. Figure out how to climb it, go through it, or work around it.”– Michael Jordan

“Strength does not come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t.”– Nikki Rogers

“Wisdom is doing now what you are going to be happy with later on.”– Joyce Meyer

“Decide. Commit. Succeed.”– Justin Seedman

“Fitness is like marriage. You can’t cheat on it and expect it to work.”– Bonnie Pfiester

“Eliminate the mindset of can’t — because you can do anything.”– Toni Horton

“Exercise should be regarded as a tribute to the heart.”– Gene Tunney

“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.”– Steve Prefontaine

“If you wait, all that happens is you get older.”– Larry McMurtry

“You miss 100 percent of the shots you never take.”– Wayne Gretzky

“If you don’t do what’s best for your body, you’re the one who comes up on the short end.”– Julius Erving

“My body is less judgmental of my diet than my mind is.”– Mackenzie Banta

“It’s going to be a journey. It’s not a sprint to get in shape.”– Kerri Walsh Jennings

“When you feel like quitting, think about why you started.”– Unknown

“My weight does not determine my worth.”– Kristin Oja

“Some people want it to happen. Some wish it would happen. Others make it happen.”– Michael Jordan

“Thou shouldst eat to live, not live to eat.”– Cicero

“Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food.”– Hippocrates

“To ensure good health: eat lightly, breathe deeply, live moderately, cultivate cheerfulness, and maintain an interest in life.”– William Londen

“New meal; fresh start.”– Michelle Hyman

“I am a better person when I have less on my plate.”– Elizabeth Gilbert

“Food can be both enjoyable and nourishing.”– Alyssa Ardolino

“If I don’t eat junk, I don’t gain weight.”– Paula Christensen

“Don’t dig your grave with your own knife and fork.”– Old English Proverb

Before you go and start your weightloss journey this week, remember that a healthy diet and lifestyle is all about moderation. You can still enjoy the finer things in life and the foods you love as long as you are healthy for the rest of the time! We hope you can go off today and start 2020 feeling fresh, healthy, and lean!