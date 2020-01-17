Article by Ceri Wheeldon

There has been some discussion on this topic over on the Fab after Fifty Facebook page. It started when I posted a quote ‘ The difference between being invisible over 50 and Fabulous over 50 is mindset’. Very simple, and I had not foreseen anything controversial in the statement. What did cause the controversy however, was the image I had posted. I had selected an image of a vibrant woman running on a beach.

The first comment on this post was somebody criticising the image – saying ‘Any chance you could use photos etc that are more representative of women over 50 ? The woman in this picture looks around 35 to me.’

To me the image selected was a fair representation of what a woman over 50 looks like today.

I always try to choose images that reflect my own friendship circle – I have friends ranging from their early 50s to their 70s (I’m 60). I am very aware that when selecting images women at 50 are a decade younger than I am.

What happened next ?

Individual women started to post images of themselves proudly stating their ages. I have embedded the full post . How fabulous that women can share their age proudly .

With A list celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock all now in their 50s, does this help to challenge outdated perceptions?

When you think of a woman over 50- whose image comes to mind?