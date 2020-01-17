Welcome to Fab after Fifty

What does 50 look like?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

women over 50 what does 50 look like image

There has been some discussion on this topic over on the Fab after Fifty Facebook page. It started when I posted a quote ‘ The difference between being invisible over 50 and Fabulous over 50 is mindset’. Very simple, and I had not foreseen anything controversial in the statement. What did cause the controversy however, was the image I had posted. I had selected an image of a vibrant woman running on a beach.

what does 50 look like image

The first comment on this post was somebody criticising the image – saying ‘Any chance you could use photos etc that are more representative of women over 50 ? The woman in this picture looks around 35 to me.’

To me the image selected was a fair representation of what a woman over 50 looks like today.

I always try to choose images that reflect my own friendship circle – I have friends ranging from their early 50s to their 70s (I’m 60). I am very aware that when selecting images women at 50 are a decade younger than I am.

What happened next ?

Individual women started to post images of themselves proudly stating their ages. I have embedded the full post . How fabulous that women can share their age proudly .

With A list celebrities such as Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock all now in their 50s, does this help to challenge outdated perceptions?

When you think of a woman over 50- whose image comes to mind?

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

