Review of Nivea Q10 Power 60+ skincare range for 60plus skin

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

Review Nivea Q10 Power 60+ image

The needs of our skin change as we age. Each decade brings different skincare  issues.

The new Nivea Q10 Power 60+ range has been formulated to address the specific needs of our skin once we’re in our 60s. At this stage common issues tend to be lack of elasticity ( caused by collage loss), drier skin, age spots, sagging and wrinkles. Goodness – sounds dreadful when you see it listed like that but it doesn’t have to look that dramatic – changes are gradual!!

 

I have tried 3 products on the Q10 Power range, the Anti-Wrinkle Day Cream (£10.99), the Night Cream (£10.99)  and the Multi-action Pampering Oil (£19.99)

All three products contain Q10 which is identical to the Q10 found naturally in our own skin , and helps to replenish our own levels.

The day cream also contains an SPF and is said to nourish the skin for 24 hours after application. It is light and non-greasy.

The Night Cream is also light and non- greasy , and contains Creatine – to help boost skin firming fibres.

My favourite product in the range is the Q10 Power Anti- Age Multi-Action Pampering Oil (a blend of Q10 and Argan Oil)

I am a huge fan of facial oils – as I do believe our skin needs and extra boost as we age, particularly in winter when we experience the drying effect of central heating.  If you are unsure about facial oils, try adding a drop to your regular moisturiser – it does make a difference!

Nivea suggest using this one in 3 ways – one drop during the day for added moisture (either directly to face or mixed with moisturiser) , 2 drops at night for regeneration, or 3 drops as a mask. The oil is not all greasy and is quickly absorbed into the skin.

I have only been using the range for a week – so far so good.   The oil in particular is definitely boosting my skin’s moisture levels.

It’s good to find a skincare range that can make a difference without breaking the bank!

At the time of writing Nivea Q10 Power range is included in a 3 for 2 special offer at Boots.com

 

#press sample

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

