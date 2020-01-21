New Filler Treatment for Younger Looking Hands

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Ageing hands is often a topic that is highlighted by Fab after Fifty readers – and the beauty/aesthetic treatment options available. I was recently invited to a press evening by Cosmesurge in Harley Street to discuss the latest ‘tweakments’. The cosmetic industry recognises that we would rather ‘tweak’ our appearance rather than do anything drastic!

One of the points stressed was that we should take as much care with our daily skincare routine over our necks and hands as we do our faces – just use the same products.

One of the new treatments demonstrated at the event was an option to rejuvenate hands. I have seen other treatments previously which plump up the overall skin, but this one is a little different. As we age the veins, bones and tendons in our hands tend to become more prominent. A filler (Ellanse) was injected to raise the skin level between the tendons and bones so that the bones etc became less prominent – and overall the hands looked a lot smoother. Where Ellanse differs to other filler treatments, is that it actually helps the body to produce more collagen, so that the effect improves over a number of months.

Hands looked younger instantly

It was interesting to see that the improvement was immediate. A local anaesthetic was applied at the injection points . The model did not flinch at all during the treatment – for which the injections only took a few minutes. For those that follow me on instagram I have posted a short video of the treatment in stories.

I totally appreciate that injectable treatments are not for everyone- but for those who are interested in this avenue I like to present the options so that people can make informed choices. For those who do choose to go along this route always book with a reputable medical professional who will offer a professional consultation and explain the risks as well as the benefits. Ensure that the products used are as described – genuine fillers have batch numbers – don’t be afraid to ask to see the vial – with the number.

Cost of treatment: The cost varies depending on the amount of filler used. For the treatment demonstrated the cost would be in the region of £800 at Cosmesurge- and the results were anticipated to improve over the next three months an last for about two years.