Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

New Filler Treatment for Younger Looking Hands

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

filler treatment for younger looking hands image

Ageing hands is often a topic  that is highlighted by Fab after Fifty readers  – and the beauty/aesthetic treatment options available. I was recently invited to a press evening by Cosmesurge in Harley Street to discuss the latest ‘tweakments’.  The cosmetic industry recognises that we would rather ‘tweak’ our appearance rather than do anything drastic!

One of the points stressed was that we should take as much care with our daily skincare routine over our necks and hands as we do our faces – just use the same products.

One of the new treatments demonstrated at the event was an option to rejuvenate hands. I have seen other treatments previously which plump up the overall skin, but this one is a little different. As we age the veins, bones and tendons in our hands tend to become more prominent. A filler (Ellanse) was injected to raise the skin level between the tendons and bones so that the bones etc became less prominent – and overall the hands looked a lot smoother. Where Ellanse differs to other filler treatments, is that it actually helps the body to produce more collagen, so that the effect improves over a number of months.

Hands looked younger instantly

It was interesting to see that the improvement was immediate. A local anaesthetic was applied at the injection points . The model did not flinch at all during the treatment – for which the injections only took a few minutes. For those that follow me on instagram I have posted a short video of the treatment in stories.

I totally appreciate that injectable treatments are not for everyone- but for those who are interested in this avenue I like to present the options so that people can make informed choices. For those who do choose to go along this route always book with a reputable medical professional who will offer a professional consultation and explain the risks as well as the benefits. Ensure that the products used are as described – genuine fillers have batch numbers – don’t be afraid to ask to see the vial – with the number.

Cost of treatment: The cost varies depending on the amount of filler used. For the  treatment demonstrated the cost would be in the region of £800 at Cosmesurge- and the results were anticipated to improve over the next three months an last for about two years.

 

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Do your Hands give away your Age?
  2. Review of Teoxane Advanced Filler Derma-Restructuring  Anti-Wrinkle Cream
  3. HydraFacial review – treatment to Rejuvenate Your Skin
  4. Review: Crystal Clear COMCIT Facial: Intense Skin Rejuvenation Treatment
  5. Review of Lulu’s Time Bomb Killer Filler

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar