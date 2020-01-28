Style over 50: Spring 2020 trends: How to Wear Polka Dots over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Do Polka Dots ever really go out of fashion? Whenever polka dots are mentioned as a new trend I immediate conjure up the image of Julia Roberts in her polka dot dress in Pretty Woman , in the scene where she goes to watch polo. An iconic dress. Just goes to show that true style is timeless!

Polka dots always look fresh. They are easy to wear and accessorise and work for all ages.

I have selected a few of my favourite polka dot items that I think work well and look stylish for women over 50 – although I am sure that (like me) you have one or two items in your wardrobe already – I always try to shop in my own wardrobe first ?

I love this navy and white polka dot shirt dress from Boden. It is ideal for work. Classic but soft. Professional but not too harsh. To give it a more contemporary look, I would swap the belt for one of my own leather ones.

Polka Dot dress £90 from Boden

Another fabulous and affordable dress is this flattering tiered dress by Warehouse – available from Asos. The tiered skirt adds volume and movement without adding bulk around the middle.

Blue Polka Dot Dress £59 from ASOS

This black and white polka dot dress is again by Warehouse . The pleated skirt gives a modern look, and again does not add too much bulk around the middle. Reasonably priced at £59, it can take you from day to evening.

Black and white polka dot dress £59 from ASOS

Ruffles are another trend for 2020, and this dress offers polka dots, ruffles …and long sleeves!

An absolute bargain at £29.99. Available from ASOS

Separates are always good to mi and match…and easy way to update your working wardrobe. The bow neck is also on trend. A winner

Polka dot shirt £50 from Boden

A very feminine frill necked polka dot blouse – perfect for spring – and a bargain at £17.99

White polka dot blouse from ASOS

By shopping in your own wardrobe and adding just one or two affordable items to update your wardrobe, you can be stylish over 50 – and by choosing classics (such as polka dots) continue to build a sustainable wardrobe too.

Note – this post contains affiliate links