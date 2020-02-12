Retiring: What you might want to plan for

When it comes to retirement, there are a few things that you may need to consider. It can often be that milestone that so many want to reach. A chance to leave a career on a high, do things differently and enjoy the next chapter of your life. But there are also things that you may want to start planning for so that you can enjoy this period. You may have already thought about pensions years earlier, maybe even saved money and made wise decisions on your finances, but what about everything else? Here are a few things to think

How you spend your time

One of the first things that you may want to consider and plan for is how you will spend the time. You might have been used to having a job that required you to be at work for certain times of the day. You may have been used to commuting, or driving around as part of your job. So the time you do have will be new to you. This is your chance to plan holidays and tick some places off the bucket list, start new hobbies or take up old ones. You can see friends you may not have had much time for before, or step out of your social comfort zone and make some new ones. There is so much you can do, so enjoy the opportunity you have for planning it wisely.

Staying in your home

There is an element of getting older that goes alongside retirement, so another thing to think about would be your current home and living arrangements. Are you happy staying where you are? Is this where you want to be now and for the future? If you are looking to move , then you may want to make considerations for things such as handle grips, stair lifts and also things like new furniture such as beds and chairs to make things easier for elderly parents when they visit.

Keeping mobile

Keeping mobile isn’t just about your home, you also need to think about getting out and about and it might be time to make plans and provisions for it. You may already have an ongoing issue that you know in time might mean you need to ensure that any property you move can accommodate future needs such as electric wheelchairs in respect to getting around – for ageing relatives and eventually yourself. And what about your car? There may be a time when you may choose to no longer drive – do you have easy access to public transport?

The finances

Finally, it is also an ideal time to start thinking about your finances. You may have already made provisions to support the lack of income and salary, but you also need to think about things such as making a will. It might not occur to you, but your assets and financial situation will change over time, so having a will in place protects you and your family.

Let’s hope highlighting some of these things helps you to plan for retirement.