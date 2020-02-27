According to Vogue its the Over 60s who are in Demand in the Front Row of Fashion Week

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

There may be an absence of models over 50 on the catwalk at Fashion Weeks across the globe this season, but according to Vogue, when it comes to having the ‘Most Valuable Player’ taking front row seats, it’s the influential over 60s that are most valued.

As they say in their article:

“ There is a degree of authenticity that comes with the endorsement of women who have been longtime fans of a designer’s work. Brands can barter with agents and management teams to ensure the presence of a starlet or viral star, but odds are that 83-year-old acting legend Vanessa Redgrave is not showing up to see a runway show unless she enjoys the clothes.”

There are some great images accompanying the article of women such as Bianca Jagger and Sigourney Weaver wearing the designers’ clothes in ways that suit their own individual style.

Style at any age

“true style is about individuality and presence—a valuable lesson at any age.”

It’s interesting to see that for credibility the designers want not the online influencers with large follower counts in their front rows, but those women whose talents and careers have had longevity – and all have their own unique sense of style. How many of today’s ‘influencers’ will still be valued in thirty, forty or fifty years time?

Personally I think it’s fabulous that in the celebrity culture – women who are authentic and talented can be appreciated and valued at any age – especially in an industry that seems to focus on the younger generation – even though women over 50 have the greater spending power. Ageism may be present on the catwalk during fashion week, but apparently not in the front row!

You can read the full Vogue article