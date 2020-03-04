Welcome to Fab after Fifty



Style over 50: How to Wear Prints for 2020

Article by Meredith Keeve a.k.a The Wandering Parisian

style over 50 how to wear prints 2020 image

While I, personally, am VERY leery of print, as are many of my compatriotes françaises, I do know les Anglaises are, on the contrary, very fond of prints, particularly floral prints. Though we can agree that Liberty makes lovely prints and fabrics and that they are endlessly charming on small children, or perhaps for sleepwear – one needs to be aware that print can be very dangerous on the fifty + female who is not going for a granny-themed outing or a pyjama party.

Inspiration from Dries Van Noten at Paris Fashion Week

So lets look, again inspired by our current Paris Fashion Week runway, at one of the greatest masters of print; DRIES VAN NOTEN. Renowned for inspiration taken from nature and specifically from his own garden, Dries Van Noten does many floral prints in all sorts of rich textured and tapestried fabrics. His colour palette is exceptional in its subtlety and vibrancy.

The photos below, again taken from fr.fashionnetwork.com, come directly from his most recent runway show and present both reptile and floral prints that are hugely chic and sophisticated on highly useful and wearable clothes. Part of what makes these clothes work particularly well for the Fifty+ set is the oversize and tremendously contemporary accessories – asymmetrical earrings or bold necklaces make the prints modern.

 

style over 50 print trench coat

 

The green, reptile print trench is killer. SO chic, accessorized with black and white, you could wear it anywhere and everywhere.

style over 50 prints inspiration image

The golden brown reptile print dress is stunning. With the oversize necklace and boots it could take you from Board meeting through cocktail party without batting an eye.

style over 50 prints for wedding inspiration image

The deep fuschia, purple and black on white print in a high collared, long sleeved, full length dress is a genius solution to a wedding, for day or evening. Note the asymmetrical earring that elevates and modernizes the look.

style over 50 red print image

The deep red sheath which has an almost fireworks print is striking in the simplest shape. The deep colour makes the small print modern and festive. Another day to night solution.

style over 50 print coat image

Another green reptile coat, this time with a feathery faux fur collar. The green is softer, an almost jade tone, with gray and black heathered through. Shown with chocolate brown suede boots. To-die-for chic for the daring.

 

 

Meredith Keeve

Now a Personal Stylist, Meredith Keeve has worked in publishing, fashion, cinema, interior decoration and art in Paris, London, Miami and Toronto. Working as a wardrobe consultant with her French mentor, she learned to identify the ‘closet’ issues women face – the emotional/intellectual relationship to clothes and how clothing can impact and influence how a woman presents and perceives herself. MK chose to specialize in the 50+ customer, attuning her understanding of that customer’s particular needs and desires to determine and implement optimal wardrobe solutions for each individual, in every circumstance.

