How To Make Your Business Stand Out

Many women over 50 set up their own businesses – and statistics show that life experience does have a benefit, as businesses set up by the over 50s are more likely to succeed than those set up my the younger generations.

A big part of your business income is generated through your branding. Other than word of mouth, your customers will find your company through your branding. Whether that’s from your website, customer reviews, business cards, social media profiles, brochures. From the font you use to choosing the right designs you can change your company’s look and ensure your customers spot you from a mile away.

Standing out from your competitors is essential to keeping your business growing. Set some time aside to put some ideas together on how you will make your company unique , and that your messages and image are consistent throughout .

Linking everything together

When it comes to rebranding a company, matching each part of your visual advertising is the key to ultimate success. For example, using the same font throughout every document, business card and website can give the impression that it’s linked together. This can also be done for your colour themes and textures which can be used as backgrounds and merchandise to allow your clients to pick you out from a crowd.

Customer reviews

Customer service is key. Happy customers leads to repeat business and more referrals. If a customer receives an outstanding service they will often share the experience with their friends and family news of a poor customer experience travels more quickly! Consider loyalty and ‘refer a friend’ incentives to grow your customer base.

Share a story and adding a personal touch

When creating an advert, training staff or even creating your website, sharing a story whilst selling your product can help your customer to feel part of the company, sharing your journey to get where you are today. It can allow your customer to connect with you and your work. Trying to communicate this with them can be difficult but training your staff members to confidently slide this into the conversation can take your customers on that journey. Taking the light-hearted, talkative approach can be a successful way to share your brand and your passion for your business . Authenticity is key in business today, and people buy companies from companies they feel they know and can trust.

Take advantage of your strengths

Ensure that you focus on the strengths that you have within the company and use them to your advantage to make you stand out. Use presentation slides that will grab peoples eye, take your information and present it in a new way to make people remember you rather than emulate other brands that look the same as each other. Deliver a memorable service time and time again. Focus on identifying what your members of staff are great at rather than trying to be all things to all people.

Showing your customer what you’re offering

Getting out there and sharing with your audience what you have to offer is a big part of your customer, understanding your story and what you have to offer them. Keep your explanation simple, cutting out any jargon and any complicated information, leaving your customer wanting to know more and wanting to try the product or service for themselves. If you can physically show what you are talking about , perhaps via videos on your website and social media, then this is the fastest and most effective way in which potential customers can digest facts and learn, remembering it for when they need it in the future. The more you know about something the more interesting it becomes.

These tips will help you in creating a strong, successful brand that will make you stand out from the rest of the market. Picking out a personalised font and colour combination that others will know your company from far away, knowing instantly that it’s you. Taking the time to deliver excellent service to customers, every time will boost the reputation of your business. Word of mouth is basically free advertising so take advantage of it…and keep it coming.