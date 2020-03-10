Midlife Reinvention: Add Some Personality & Freedom to Your Life Right Now

There are so many different aspects of life that we can influence to make the second half of life the best life. Now is the time to look at all the elements and look at where we can inject more control and personality – living the authentic life that will make us happy. There are many ways of being able to achieve this. Firstly is there a particular area of your life that you would most like to change or improve? Is it work? Relationships? Where you live?

Start Your Own Business

Many women over 50 take the opportunity to set up their own business – some to fulfil a long term dream, others out of necessity when finding it difficult to find full time employment. Starting your own business can be challenging yet rewarding- providing you with the opportunity to structure it is such a way to fit in with other responsibilities (such as caring) or pursuing personal interests. Be realistic in your expectations – is there a solid market for your product or service? Do you fully understand how much work is involved in developing, launching and maintain the business? Are your financial forecasts realistic? If you are confident in your business idea and have thoroughly researched all aspects of your idea, then you could be on your way to having more freedom and authenticity in your life.

Are you living where you want to live?

Are you living in your current home through circumstance rather than living in your ideal location? Does where you live suit this stage of your life in terms of the property you live in or the lifestyle you would like to live? Is it too late to relocate? Investigate the option of moving and see how feasible it is to become a homeowner in a place you would love to live. Spend time if possible in your chosen location ahead of committing to move to make sure it is where you really want to be. It’s never too late to change location!

Choose a Personalised Number Plate

In the climate of sustainability, you may not wish to (or be able to afford to) buy a new car, but you can inject some personality by considering a personalised licence plate for your car. You can find a wealth of cherished number plates for sale online, and you can get a little bit creative with your choices here. Just one way of making a statement!

Take Financial Control

Another thing you are going to need to think about when it comes to taking control of your life right now is to look at your financial situation. Are you on track to live the life you want in the long term?. Regaining financial fitness over the age of 50 is something you should be looking to work on and get right as much as you can. Small changes you make today could have significant impact in the future.

Relationships

Give your relationship a midlife MOT – make sure that you and your partner are heading in the same direction in terms of plans for retirement, travel, becoming empty nesters. Remember the person you fell in love with.

Reinvent Your Style

Are you stuck in a style rut? There are no rules when it comes to dressing over 50. We may make changes in our lives at this time of our lives, but not change our wardrobes to reflect how we live today. Style can play a big part in your life and is an excellent way of portraying your personality .It’s never too late to reinvent your style and it needn’t cost a fortune. Play around with items you already own – wearing in new combinations. The drive for sustainable fashion encourages us to think outside the box and wear old clothes in new ways.

These are just a few of the great things to consider when it comes to improving and assessing your life. It’s never too late to live the life you want to live.