Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Tips for working from home during the Coronavirus crisis

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

working from home during coronavirus image

I was chatting to friend who works full time in a traditional 9 to 5 working environment about the impact of the Coronavirus. Apart from the obvious concern about the virus itself, she said she was dreading the prospect of having to work from home although she has in the past done so on the odd ‘snow’ day.  With many companies asking employees to work from home as a precautionary measure, and individuals self isolating when returning from abroad, many are working from home for the first time. I realised that I have been working from home for nearly 30 years  – initially for short periods of time while managing a medical condition, and later full time.

Initially it took some adjustment – and in the early days it was without the benefit of wifi!!

So, I thought I would share my tips for those who are finding themselves working from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tips for working from home

  1. Set yourself working hours to mirror your normal working day.
  2. If you look forward to a really good cup of coffee on your way in to the office – buy yourself a better quality coffee to start your day at home.
  3. Work at a designated workspot away from distractions – with good lighting. Ideally set yourself up to work in a separate space from where you usually relax.
  4. Plan your day – if it helps designate tasks at specific times in your schedule. Write them down.
  5. Make it clear to friends and family that you are WORKING from home- and not available to make social phone calls or face time during working hours.
  6. Set yourself specific break times – take a walk around the garden, do a yoga routine – something to ‘refresh’
  7. Switch off personal mobiles to avoid distraction – and temptation to check social media!
  8. If you are feeling too isolated – if possible switch planned business calls to zoom or skype video calls – at least you have more of a sense of ‘meeting’ somebody during the day.
  9. If you find it difficult to get into work mode when at home, dress as you would for the office – go outside and re-enter the house and start your business day.
  10. At the end of your business day do something specific to draw a line under work and the start your personal time – for me its cooking a meal from scratch while watching the news in the kitchen.
  11. Enjoy the time you are saving by not commuting by catching up on that book you have been meaning to read, or that arts project you haven’t got around to starting.

Personally I love the freedom of working from home – I cannot imagine ever going back to working in an external office.  You may find that once the crisis is over you will want to request the flexibility of continuing to work from at least part of the time!

Feel free to add your tips to the list .

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterGoogle PlusYouTube

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Top Tips for Writing and Working from Home
  2. What to do if someone has an accident whilst working in your home…
  3. Tips for Working out For the Very First Time
  4. Is Portfolio Working the way forward for Women Over 50?
  5. Top tips for thriving when you move home or relocate midlife

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar