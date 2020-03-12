Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Weight Loss Over 50: Simple Diet Changes That Pay Big Rewards

how to lose weight over 50 image

If you’re juggling a full load of family, caring  and career responsibilities, it can be difficult to devote much time or thought to your diet. These are simple and effective changes you can make to the foods you eat and the way you dine that will soon have you looking and feeling your best over 50.

Change The Foods You Eat

  1. Enjoy more vegetables and fruits. Get most of your calories from plant-based foods. Aim for at least six servings per day. Fill up half your plate at every meal with fresh produce.
  2. Eat plenty of fiber. Whole grains are another great choice. They also have fiber and nutrients that will make each calorie go further. Plus, they help you feel full and resist junk foods.
  3. Focus on whole foods. Skip the processed foods in favor of fresh ingredients. You’ll enjoy better tasting meals and cut back on added sugars and sodium in one easy step.
  4. Serve fish. Lean protein gives you more energy. Put fish on the menu at least twice a week. You can grill it in a few minutes for an easy dinner.
  5. Switch to healthy fats. The kind of fats you consume is just as important as the total amount. Dip your bread in extra virgin olive oil instead of butter.
  6. Start with soup. Soup fills you up so you eat fewer calories.

Change The Way You Eat

  1. Control portion sizes. You can eat your favorite treats as long as you practice moderation. Eat a single piece of gourmet chocolate instead of a whole donut.
  2. Schedule more meals and snacks. Eating more frequently throughout the day keeps your metabolism primed. It also helps prevent hunger pains that could sabotage your diet.
  3. Start with a healthy breakfast. Refuel every morning. Grab a yogurt drink or whip up a breakfast bean burrito.
  4. Eat more slowly. Dining at a leisurely pace gives your body time to tell you when it has had enough. Put your knife and fork down between each bite.
  5. Be mindful. Switch the television off. Paying attention to what you put in your mouth will reduce the risk of nibbling.
  6. Sit down. Your body digests food better when you pull up a chair. You’ll also be more conscious of how many calories you consume.
  7. Change your table settings. Reduced portions look bigger when you dish them out on smaller plates. Set out candles and flowers to make meals feel more indulgent.
  8. Enlist support. Studies show that programs like Weight Watchers generate success through social support. Ask your family and friends to cheer you along.
  9. Use other rewards. Treat yourself to good things that leave your waistline intact. Get a massage or pick up show tickets.
  10. Drink more water. Water curbs your appetite and keeps all your body functions running more smoothly. It also fights off fatigue that could lead to junk food cravings.
  11. Carry your own snacks. Liberate yourself from vending machines and fast food joints. Bring along a thermos of skim milk or a bag of homemade trail mix made with whole grain cereal and dried cranberries.
  12. Order wisely at restaurants. Call ahead to be sure the menu can accommodate your diet. Look for grilled and steamed items rather than fried entrees.

Healthy lifestyle changes that you can sustain over the long haul work better than any crash diet that makes you count every calorie you eat. Reach and maintain your ideal weight with simple strategies that will free up your energies for the activities you love.

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. Why would you lose weight so quickly on a diet such as the 5-2 Fast diet?
  2. Think ‘Swap’ instead of ‘Diet’ to lose weight over 50!
  3. How a Mediterranean Diet Can Help You to Lose Weight and Improve Your Health
  4. 10 outside the box weight loss tricks
  5. 5 top tips for weight loss success

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar