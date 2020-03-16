Welcome to Fab after Fifty

Why Working Out is More Important Than Ever in Your 50s

reasons to work out over 50 image

 

Some people are later bloomers, finding love, a good career, and other successes when they are older, and viewing exercise like this shouldn’t be any different if you’ve never been someone who was into working out. There are many who may write off getting fit because they feel like they’re too old.

However, there’s no such thing as being too old to work out, and as you age, you’re going to need it more than ever. While you’re probably not going to transform into an Olympic bodybuilder in your later years, you can improve your body and even give the younger people a run for their money. Here are some reasons why working out is so important as you age.

It Improves Your Cognition

Many people want t get into fitness to lose some weight and look great. However, don’t just make it about the outside. As you age, your cognition can start to slow down. Working out helps sharpen your mind. For one thing, it can lower stress and anxiety levels, which may lead to lowered cognition. For another, it can help with your balance. Having a good diet and exercise may even help prevent or slow down the development of dementia, too, which can be very hard on someone when they get older.

It Helps You Get a Good Night’s Rest

The older you get, the more likely you’re going to have a hard time sleeping. Sleeping is good for your body and mind, and it’s harder to obtain as you get older. Working out can make it easier for you to fall asleep. While working out too close to bed isn’t recommended, having a workout session during the day or even later in the day can help you fall asleep faster.

It Improves Your Muscle Mass and Improves Your Balance

Your muscle mass goes down as you get older, causing you multiple problems. Working out can help you to reverse those effects. The same applies to your balance. The older you get, the more likely you are to fall, which can cause serious injury in your later years. Being fit can improve both and make you live a long, healthy life.

Some Exercise Tips

With that said, here are some exercise tips when you’re older:

  • Don’t forget about diet. What you eat is more important than ever, especially if your metabolism is going down.
  • Use the weight machines at the gym. They’re a safe way for you to get into fitness.
  • Just walking around can be good for you. Or going on a light jog. It doesn’t have to be anything too extreme.
  • Make sure that you eat protein after you work out to avoid any muscle pain.
  • Take some classes, or find a workout buddy. This can help improve your results even more.

Finally, improve your mental well-being too. Online therapy can help with any of your mental health needs. Websites like BetterHelp are here for you. Good luck with your journey!

 

 

marie miguel author imageMarie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health- related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

 

 

 

Guest

