Welcome to Fab after Fifty

At Fab after Fifty we are passionate about women over fifty making the best of their lives. There has never been a better time to be 50! We'd love you to join in the conversation. Be Seen. Be Heard. Don’t be invisible. Be Fab after Fifty!

Join Free Today!

Join Our Community Today

Join a community of like-minded women making the second half of life the best half! The Fab after Fifty community is all about informing, sharing and inspiring.

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Get Started!

Style

Check out our latest style tips and picks to look fabulous over 50!

It’s always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Style

Diet and Fitness

The latest in nutrition and fitness to be healthy over 50!

Diet & Fitness

Beauty

Tips to look best possible fabulous YOU!

Beauty

Career

Whether you're setting up a business or looking for employment, make sure you're marketable over 50

Career

Style is Ageless: the best dressed stars in their prime years

style icons over 60 image

 

It’s thought that the older you get, the happier and more self-aware you are. In fact, those in their 60s are said to be more self-confident than those significantly younger than them. This could be one of the many reasons why those in their prime years have such a fabulous sense of style, with many fashion icons being older than 60. Carrying an air of sophistication, these leading ladies prove that both effortless grace and award winning style comes with age, while the older gentlemen maintain a dashingly dapper fashion sense.

 

Helen Mirren

Known for her ageless elegance, Helen Mirren doesn’t shy away from any style of dress. She proves that you don’t have to abandon any type of clothing as you age, wearing skinny jeans, bodycon dresses and short skirts. Dressing for your age is an outdated concept, and Helen is living proof of this. Women shouldn’t worry about an item being too young or old for them, but rather follow in Helen’s footsteps by embracing the pieces you genuinely adore.

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger

While he may not be the person that pops into your head when it comes to fashion, Arnold Schwarzenegger has remained in the spotlight for an impressive length of time. His appearance in the Terminator films secured him as a rough and ready style icon, with many people copying his uniform of a leather jacket, dark jeans and a grey top. While it may be simple, this type of outfit became synonymous with Schwarzenegger. Nowadays, he rocks everything from slick suits and luxurious Audemars Piguet watches to casual ringer t-shirts and jeans.

 

Pierce Brosnan

Always suave and sophisticated, there’s nobody more debonair than Pierce Brosnan. When you think of men’s fashion, there’s no doubt that the famous James Bond actor will spring to mind. Often sporting polished fitted suits, blazers over t-shirts and fitted shirts, even Pierce’s casual outfits are a dressy choice. While he was known for having a clean cut appearance in his youth, he now favours a neatly trimmed grey beard that has enhanced his reputation as a silver fox.

 

Iman

As a supermodel, you’d expect nothing less than flawless fashion from Iman. She certainly lives up to this expectation, having worn a range of iconic outfits over the years. Her most notable choices include palazzo pants, floaty longline dresses and pant suits, all of which show off her unbelievable figure. Iman is also known for wearing items inspired by her Somali culture, such as head pieces.

 

Anna Wintour

What would this list be without a mention of the fashion queen herself? Anna Wintour is a famously fashionable woman and the editor-in-chief of the world’s biggest fashion magazine, Vogue. Everything from her oversized sunglasses to her blunt bob haircut is famous in this industry, but it’s her ageless style that really grabs the eye. She doesn’t shy away from prints or clashing colours, having the confidence to pull every look off successfully. Anna is always on top of trends, so it’s no wonder why her bold fashion sense is celebrated so much.

 

Meryl Streep

Last but certainly not least is Meryl Streep. This actress has a classic, feminine fashion sense that everyone can admire. From her famous cat eye glasses and adoration for bold earrings to the way she can pull of a pant suit, Meryl’s fashion sense is almost as famous as her fantastic acting. She doesn’t fear prints or a low cut neckline, although she maintains a sense of grace in everything she wears.

 

No matter your age, these celebrities are great to take fashion inspiration from. They prove that style is ageless and can teach us a lot when it comes to maintaining our own personal taste as we get older.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

More Posts

Loading Facebook Comments ...

Add a comment

Search Fabafterfifty

Courses (New!)

Newsletter Signup




Why not become a fan on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Youtube or Pinterest and enjoy our RSS feed.

Latest Articles

Related Posts

  1. How not to look like mutton dressed as lamb.
  2. Gigi Schilling talks about Ageless Living and her book Ageless Bride
  3. Ageless Style: A review of The Bias Cut.com
  4. The Most Glamorous Hollywood Stars Over 50
  5. Are women over 50 part of an ageless generation?

Our Facebook Page

Skip to toolbar