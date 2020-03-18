Style is Ageless: the best dressed stars in their prime years

It’s thought that the older you get, the happier and more self-aware you are. In fact, those in their 60s are said to be more self-confident than those significantly younger than them. This could be one of the many reasons why those in their prime years have such a fabulous sense of style, with many fashion icons being older than 60. Carrying an air of sophistication, these leading ladies prove that both effortless grace and award winning style comes with age, while the older gentlemen maintain a dashingly dapper fashion sense.

Helen Mirren

Known for her ageless elegance, Helen Mirren doesn’t shy away from any style of dress. She proves that you don’t have to abandon any type of clothing as you age, wearing skinny jeans, bodycon dresses and short skirts. Dressing for your age is an outdated concept, and Helen is living proof of this. Women shouldn’t worry about an item being too young or old for them, but rather follow in Helen’s footsteps by embracing the pieces you genuinely adore.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

While he may not be the person that pops into your head when it comes to fashion, Arnold Schwarzenegger has remained in the spotlight for an impressive length of time. His appearance in the Terminator films secured him as a rough and ready style icon, with many people copying his uniform of a leather jacket, dark jeans and a grey top. While it may be simple, this type of outfit became synonymous with Schwarzenegger. Nowadays, he rocks everything from slick suits and luxurious Audemars Piguet watches to casual ringer t-shirts and jeans.

Pierce Brosnan

Always suave and sophisticated, there’s nobody more debonair than Pierce Brosnan. When you think of men’s fashion, there’s no doubt that the famous James Bond actor will spring to mind. Often sporting polished fitted suits, blazers over t-shirts and fitted shirts, even Pierce’s casual outfits are a dressy choice. While he was known for having a clean cut appearance in his youth, he now favours a neatly trimmed grey beard that has enhanced his reputation as a silver fox.

Iman

As a supermodel, you’d expect nothing less than flawless fashion from Iman. She certainly lives up to this expectation, having worn a range of iconic outfits over the years. Her most notable choices include palazzo pants, floaty longline dresses and pant suits, all of which show off her unbelievable figure. Iman is also known for wearing items inspired by her Somali culture, such as head pieces.

Anna Wintour

What would this list be without a mention of the fashion queen herself? Anna Wintour is a famously fashionable woman and the editor-in-chief of the world’s biggest fashion magazine, Vogue. Everything from her oversized sunglasses to her blunt bob haircut is famous in this industry, but it’s her ageless style that really grabs the eye. She doesn’t shy away from prints or clashing colours, having the confidence to pull every look off successfully. Anna is always on top of trends, so it’s no wonder why her bold fashion sense is celebrated so much.

Meryl Streep

Last but certainly not least is Meryl Streep. This actress has a classic, feminine fashion sense that everyone can admire. From her famous cat eye glasses and adoration for bold earrings to the way she can pull of a pant suit, Meryl’s fashion sense is almost as famous as her fantastic acting. She doesn’t fear prints or a low cut neckline, although she maintains a sense of grace in everything she wears.

No matter your age, these celebrities are great to take fashion inspiration from. They prove that style is ageless and can teach us a lot when it comes to maintaining our own personal taste as we get older.