It’s Time to Start Prioritising Your Health and Wellbeing!

We should all take care of ourselves. That’s a given. Especially in these trying times. But so many of us have really failed to do this in the past. We have overworked ourselves. We have taken on too many responsibilities. We fall behind on our basic care and maintenance. In our normal world we eat badly. We forget to exercise. We don’t give ourselves time. This is absolutely bizarre when you think about it! But now with most of us forced to put our normal lives on hold, with all the uncertainty we face on a daily basis, it’s important that we start looking after ourselves. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you along the way. We need to look after ourselves in order to be able to take care of those around us.

Take Care of Your Physical Health

First, let’s take a look at maintaining as good physical health as possible. Our bodies are what keep us going, so it’s important we don’t put them through too much unnecessary wear and tear and that we give them everything they need to help us function to our utmost.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Diet doesn’t have to be complex but spending more time at home may tempt us to snack more – try to maintain a healthy diet. It is now more important than ever to provide our bodies with the fuel it needs to help us through this time.

Exercise

The average adult should get one hundred and fifty minutes of moderate aerobic exercise a week or seventy five minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise a week. But how can we achieve this when so many of us are in isolation and our usual avenues for exercise are no longer an option. We are still able to go outside and walk or jog, with the added benefit of just being outside in nature being therapeutic. We may not be able to attend our regular exercise classes, but many instructors are offering virtual sessions via skype or posting videos on YouTube or Instagram. Skype or Zoom a fitness buddy to keep yourself on track. Nobody knows how long this disruption to our lives may last- remember the old adage ‘use it or lose it’. We can’t afford to let our fitness levels be impacted, resulting in reduced flexibility and loss of muscle mass. We need to maintain strength and stamina.

Take Care Of Your Mental Health

Thankfully, nowadays, we are placing a lot more focus on mental health as well as physical health. Increased amounts of scientific and medical research into various mental health conditions means we’re learning more about them by the day and coming to understand them a little better. The reduction in stigma around mental health concerns means people are being more open about their personal experiences and it’s becoming increasingly obvious how common conditions such as depression and anxiety can be. Current circumstances add stress to all of our lives. For those in isolation there is the additional problem that loneliness can bring – research has shown that social isolation can be as bad for your health as smoking.

Stay Connected

Keep in touch with friends daily via phone, skype, zoom, facetime, whatsapp. Agree to read the same book, watch the same film or TV programme to have something to discuss. Join in discussions on social media. Stay engaged.

Try Calming Remedies

There are so many calming remedies out there, you’ll have to do a fair bit of research to make your way through all of them. You’ll also have to do a lot of experimenting to find which you like and which work for you. At the end of the day, we’re all unique individuals and what works for you might not be great for someone else and vice versa. So, it’s important to be open to new things – as long as they’re safe and approved. Options can vary greatly. You might want to try drinking a soothing chamomile tea. You might want to try cbd oil. You might want to try essential oils. Give different things a go and you’ll soon find something that works for you!

Try Calming Treats

Take time out to have a candlelit bath. Give yourself a facial at home. Sit and read with your favourite music playing in the background.

Give Mindfulness a Go

You may roll your eyes at mindfulness. It’s become quite the wellbeing trend. But for good reason and if you haven’t given it a go yet, you shouldn’t knock it until you’ve tried it. All mindfulness entails is taking in the moment without judgement. Some people will practice this mindset while meditating. Others will carry it out while doing yoga. Regardless, it is a great way to give your mind a rest. Rather than whirring away thinking about what needs to be done, what further restrictions to daily lives might be imposed, what’s for dinner, or any of the other day to day worries you might have, you’ll simply focus on being.

Your health and wellbeing really should come first and foremost in your list of priorities and there are so many ways that you can improve it – no matter how healthy or well you may be already!

These are unprecedented times. Uncharted territory. We can only live one day at a time while trying to maintain a positive mindset to see us through.