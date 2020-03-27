Welcome to Fab after Fifty

How to Look Younger Over 50

look younger over 50 image

We all enjoy the fact that we are living longer, but in an ageist society, we don’t always relish the thought of looking or feeling older. But being fabulous over 50 isn’t about looking younger, it’s all about being the healthiest, happiest, most confident version of you.

Sunscreen

Being exposed to sunlight does come with various health benefits.  It provides you with Vitamin D which helps to regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate I the body – important for muscle and bone health. It can help you to regulate the production of melatonin. On the flip side, sunlight can cause your skin to lose elasticity and age prematurely. To avoid this then you need to try and use a sunblock which has an SPF factor of at least 30. It also helps to wear a hat that has a brim, so that you can cast a shadow over your face. If you want to get the best result out of your skin protection then consider investing in some prescription sunglasses.

 

Get More Sleep

When your friends and co-workers tell you that you are looking tired, then this indicates that it is time for you to make a change.  8 hours should be the minimum amount of sleep that you are looking for. Create a sense of calm in the bedroom, Switch off all electronic devices. Have a pre-bed routine – a warm bath, lavender mist on the pillow.

Eat Oysters

You don’t necessarily have to eat oysters – but you should include other foods that are rich in zinc. Zinc boosts our immune system, promotes healthy skin and supports eye health. Recent studies have also shown that zinc can help slow down macular degeneration. Zinc rich foods include shellfish, legumes, seeds such as pumpkin and sesame, nuts, cheddar cheese, eggs and whole grains.

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds can give you a huge amount of Omega 3 . Omega-3 fatty acids are the ‘good fats’ . These good fats support cell membranes which influence the cell’s ability to hold water. In terms of skin health this leads to more moisture, softer and less wrinkled skin. Studies have shown that participants who drank around ½ a teaspoon of Omega 3 over six weeks experienced far less skin irritation and redness.

Dress to be Fabulous

Gone are the outdated ‘rules’ when it comes to dressing over 50. Long hair, jeans, bikinis – no longer banished to the  ‘should not’ list!  Being fabulous is all about defining a style that suits you.  Embrace colour, experiment with different styles and combinations. Be aware of changing body shape and adapt accordingly – look at how sleeves are cut to flatter upper arms, check dart placement to take into account changing bustline, look for style that drape across the middle if you are self-conscious about your midriff. Follow some over 50’s inspirational fashion icons on social media to get some ideas for your own style.

A confident you is a fabulous you.

 

 

 

FabafterFifty

Fabafterfifty.com. Redefining 50. Celebrating the best half of our lives!

