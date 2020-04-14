Spend this Period in Lockdown Investing in You. Maximise Your Future Potential in the Workplace

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

Our lives have been turned upside down, and although life may never fully return to our own version of ‘normal’, we will progress to some form of normality. The global economy has suffered, and recovery will take time. Already businesses are having to close, and having enjoyed a period of low unemployment before the virus took hold, as we emerge it is being forecast that millions will find themselves jobless.

Competition for jobs (and business in general) will be tougher – and it is down to every individual to ensure that they are equipped to maximise their own potential and the opportunities open to them.

I have applied my experience as a headhunter to help address ageism in the workplace

I worked as a headhunter working on assignments across the globe for decades prior to launching Fab after Fifty. My main motivation in setting up Fab after Fifty ten years ago was to help ageism in the workplace, and champion ‘older’ individuals in the workplace. I truly believe that everyone should be able to work for as long as they choose to or need to. With the increase in state pension age, for many working into their late 60s, or even 70s is now a necessity.

We can all continue to develop our skills at any age – but the starting point is to understand what skills you have today, and which of those skills are marketable today. By also identifying the gaps, you can work to address them – and in doing so improve your chance to be successful in both paid employment – or in setting up your own business.

Understand your marketable skills and work on any gaps

This is why I put together the MidLife MOT programme, which looks at a number of different areas of midlife, but the careers module in particular would be a great one to work through at the current time – there is nowhere to go during Lockdown/Quarantine so it’s a great opportunity to invest in something which will provide you with a great foundation for when we all re-emerge! I have made the careers module available to buy as a stand alone course so that you don’t have to invest in the entire MidLife MOT programme. It takes you through a thorough assessment of your skills and marketability – and for those who think that self-employment or setting up a business is for them, there is an entire section to work through for that too.

By sacrificing the time it takes to binge-watch a mini-series on Netflix you could do something that will have a positive impact on your future. Understand your value in the workplace, invest in yourself – and be confident in what you are able to offer. The careers module is just as relevant for men looking to evaluate their relevance in today’s employment market.

Do something constructive during Lockdown – it’s never too late to get your career back on track – at the end of this difficult period we all need to ensure that we are as prepared as possible to face the future – and that we give ourselves every possible advantage.

