Review of Cel MDs new haircare range formulated to promote thicker hair

Review by Ceri Wheeldon

When we are younger our hair is often viewed as our ‘crowning glory’. As we age, the texture changes – and thinning hair is an issue for many women over 50.

A new haircare range by Cell MD looks to address this. I have tried the shampoo, conditioner and hair mask.

Here are my thoughts on all three of these products in the range.

I have been using in place of my usual shampoo and conditioner for just over two weeks. I noticed a difference the first time I used it.

Cel MD Microsystem Shampoo

The shampoo has a thick consistency. It does not lather as much as my usual shampoo and does not have a distinctive smell. Which from my point of view is a good thing as I don’t like using overly perfumed products. A little goes a long way

Cel MD Microsystem Conditioner

Where this differs from other conditioners, is that it is recommended that you lather in the conditioner from the roots to the ends ( I usually focus my conditioner mid-length to ends). Again there is no obvious scent.

Cel MD Microsystem Hair Thickening Mask

Designed for weekly use, smoothed into hair from roots to end after shampooing and conditioning. Leaving on for 2-5 minutes before rinsing out. It is has a subtle ‘fresh’ smell.

The Active Ingredients:

The ingredients work in combination to prevent hair loss and breakage while stimulating hair growth.

All three products contain:

Active Panax Ginseng – to stimulate the follicles and encourage more hair growth.

Glycerin – to aid hydration.

Biotin – providing Vitamin H and B7 to aid cell growth and repair

Saw Palmetto which prevents production of DHT , which is thought to contribute to hair loss.

All the products are paraben and sulphate free. Also cruelty free.

The Results:

My hair felt and looked different after the first use. 2 weeks later I noticed a significant difference- it seemed thicker and had more ‘shine’ and was easier to manage. I also appeared to be shedding less hair – based on observing my hairbrush and shower drain!!

I would definitely recommend this haircare range. It is not cheap, however. ( the shampoo and conditioner bought together cost £55.95 and the hair mask £42.95) Having seen the difference it has made in the last 2 weeks, I intend to use all three products as a weekly treatment – and will use my regular shampoo and conditioner in between to make it financially viable – although as I write this I am in ‘lockdown’ – so the money I am saving in salon visits could be allocated to Cell MD instead – as my hair ( as with all of us) will need all the help it can get until my next visit to the hairdresser – and none of us know how long that will be!!

There is a fourth formula in the range, the Cel Microsystem Hair Stimulation Formula. This is an intense treatment ( which includes asparagus stem cells) applied to specific areas affected by hair loss twice a day for 8 weeks. I haven’t tried this personally as I don’t have this particular problem but it may well be worth trying for those who do!

Available from www.cel.md