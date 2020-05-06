Common Skin Conditions and How to Tackle Them

Your skin is the biggest organ you have. So, it’s important that you take care of it. Not only do you want your skin to be healthy and feel good, but you want it to look good too. Unfortunately, many of us will suffer from some sort of skin complaint at some point or another. The good news is that we’re constantly learning more about our skin, skin health, skin conditions and more, so we’re able to take better care of our skin than ever before. To help you along the way, here are a few common skin conditions, alongside some information on what you can do to tackle them!

Acne

We all experience spots of some sort or another at some point in our lives. If you experience regular or consistent outbreaks of spots, however, you may be suffering from a skin complaint called acne. Now, acne is generally associated with teenagers, as it can often affect a lot of people during their teenage years, settling down as we enter our twenties and beyond. However, it’s important to remember that acne can affect you at any age. So, what actually causes this condition? Well, the glands in your skin always create sebum, but if your glands start to create an excessive amount of this substance, it may begin to mix with dead skin cells and block your pores. This causes irritation and possible infection, which creates spots to appear on your skin. While it can be uncomfortable and you may not be fond of the aesthetic results of acne, it isn’t generally dangerous. It’s also treatable. You may want to start by implementing a new skin care routine, making use of over the counter skin care products that are specifically marketed to those suffering from acne. Different products work well for different people, so you may need to try a few before you find something that works for you. If you do find something that helps, that’s great! Stick with it and keep up with your skin care routine every day. If you can’t find anything that works for you, you may want to consult your doctor. They’ll be able to diagnose your skin condition and either prescribe something that may work for you or refer you on to a dermatologist who will be able to help you further.

Psoriasis

Another common skin condition is psoriasis that affects men and women equally and generally will generally establish itself before you reach 35 years old. As a condition, psoriasis can cause patches of your skin to itch, flake, and turn red. Often, these patches may also have silvery scales covering them. It can be uncomfortable and can impact your confidence. While there is no steadfast cure for acne, there are different ways that you can clear it and stave it off. Use a natural way to clear psoriasis and you can relieve irritation and reduce the number of flare ups you experience. Consulting a doctor is also a good idea, as they can recommend lifestyle changes that reduce flare ups and prescribe creams or oils that may help!

Eczema

Eczema is an extremely common skin condition. In fact, eczema actively affects around 35 million people in the US alone. Generally speaking, the condition tends to be more common amongst children (with about 10-20% of children suffering from it). However, in some cases, eczema can carry on through to adulthood, with around 1-3% of the adult population suffering from eczema and its symptoms. While this is unfortunate, if you find that you are suffering from eczema, it’s good to know that you are definitely not alone. Common symptoms associated with eczema include, but aren’t limited to, dry skin, flaky skin and severe itching that can cause distraction and difficulties sleeping at night. If you find yourself suffering from eczema, you’re most likely to see it break out on your hands, the back of your knees, your neck, and your elbows, as these are reported to be the most commonly affected areas of the body. However, you can also experience eczema on your face and on other parts of your body. To relieve your condition, it’s a good idea to contact your doctor. Once you’ve received an official diagnosis, they’ll be able to prescribe emollient lotion, emollient cream, or an emollient oil – any of which can soothe and help a lot!

These are just three common skin conditions, but hopefully, the information we’ve provided will help you to tackle them effectively if you ever do find yourself struggling with them!