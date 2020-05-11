At the moment we are spending more time in our homes than ever before. With social distancing in place and no travel on the horizon our homes have become our sanctuaries. Now is the ideal time to tweak our home interiors. Nothing beats overhauling and redecorating a room and then walking into it and feeling like you’ve just entered a brand new house. Creating a fresh look in your home when money isn’t on your side isn’t always an easy task – in fact, it can seem almost impossible to revamp your home when your funds are limited.

Luckily however, that isn’t the case – regardless of having a small budget, there are plenty of handy hacks that you can utilise to upgrade any room in your house without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your living room or remodel your bedroom , there are plenty of simple hacks for doing so effectively. If you are lacking inspiration, take a look at some of the home improvement shows on TV – I particularly like the Great Interior Design Challenge – originally on BBC but now available on Amazon Prime. Amateur designers are given a small budget and 48 hours to transform to transform a room (with mixed results) and there are some really simple yet creative ideas that you can use in your own home.

Wondering what steps you should take to give your home a simple upgrade on a budget? Have a read of the tips and tricks below and utilise them when it comes to revamping any area of your home!

An accent wall can work wonders

Adding a ‘lick of paint’ to any wall in your home is a quick and effective approach to upgrading and changing the look and feel of any space, from your bathroom to your bedroom. Creating an accent wall can have a huge impact on the look and feel of any room within your home, and can be a simple way to transform a space that feels old and outdated. Whether you opt to use paint to create your accent wall or opt to utilise wallpaper to create a unique feature, it doesn’t have to break the bank to have a big impact.

Incorporate pieces of wall art

When it comes to upgrading any room within your home without breaking the bank, incorporating new pieces of affordable wall art, such as art prints, for instance, can help to change the vibe of your home. There are plenty of online art stores that sell a wide range of art prints for low prices, making them an affordable option when it comes to decorating on a budget.

Rethink your accessories

It costs nothing to rethink the accessories that you already have in your home and get creative when redistributing them. If you want to keep costs low while redesigning your home, then rethinking where to put your accessories could be a good step to take. Sometimes, a fresh approach can encourage you to remove tired looking pieces that are cluttering up a space – ask yourself whether you really need every item that you have. If the answer is no to a certain item, get rid of it.

Looking for a small project? Paint pots in a single colour to grow an in indoor herb garden- decorative and useful!

Update your cushions and throws

Not in a position to buy a new sofa or replace your bed? You can find a wide range of affordable, smart, stylish cushions and throws that are cute, quirky, and one of a kind, and are perfect for adding a new vibe to your home.

Believe it or not, redecorating your home on a tight budget is easily achievable, it’s just a case of knowing what steps to take to do so.