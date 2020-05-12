Welcome to Fab after Fifty



Fitness After 50 – Fab Apps to Download

 

best fitness apps for women over 50 image

As if it wasn’t hard enough to fit in exercise, but now it’s not even possible to go to the gym. Why not let technology motivate you instead? With fitness apps, you can make your own exercise routine, while getting help from expert professionals and chatting with friends. From dance, yoga, cycling, or running, there are literally thousands of fabulous workouts to choose from. You can even work out in your living room. Fitness apps help you to monitor your progress and you can share this with a new community of active friends. 

Fiit.TV

Fiit.TV is the no.1 rated fitness app going at the moment. You can set it up to do all workout videos on your TV. Video workouts are divided into three types, cardio, strength and rebalance. It’s perhaps more suited to the more committed fitness fanatics seen as it doesn’t come cheap at a tenner a month. You do get a 14-day free trial, so you can try it out first. 

Fitbit

Fitbit is a great all-rounder and that’s why they’re so popular. They can help you monitor your weight, your activity, and even your sleep. The app is free for both iOS and Android but you will need to buy the accessory tracker, usually in the form of a smartwatch. There is a full range of sleek and stylish trackers, so it makes a nice fashion accessory.

Fitocracy

Fitocracy has a more social and competitive element to it. You can connect with people doing similar activities to you and compare them. This is very fun and encouraging, as you get to share your progress. It’s personalised to your very own training regime and you can set your own mini-goals. When you achieve them, you get points!

Strava

This app has become very popular with the more mature generation and it includes a social aspect as well. You can connect to groups of runners or cyclists for example, and become part of a community. You can add your own friends and family members as well. Strava also tracks your location, speed, and performance. Strava has a premium version for £3.99 a month, which offers more advanced features and the possibility to get live feedback on compatible devices. It also monitors your safety as well as your performance in realtime. 

 

From Couch to 5k

This NHS campaign has created an app that aims to convert couch potatoes into runners in just 9 weeks. From Couch to 5k creates a training program for you, 20-30minutes, three times per week for example. You build up from walking to jogging, to eventually running the full 5km. The app breaks up your training course into manageable steps and its philosophy is that anyone can get into fitness, even if they have no experience. 

 

Remember that your health should always be the top priority and that goes for your loved ones as well. Work out together safely by speaking to an expert about a first aid training course. 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.



