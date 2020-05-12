Welcome to Fab after Fifty

The Bubble: Will We Have to Start Playing Family Favourites?

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

family bubble image

I jokingly asked my mother when catching up on the phone this morning if I was her favourite daughter!!

With the latest roadmap regarding the relaxing of lockdown revealed – the suggestion of ‘family bubbles’ potentially next month is definitely welcome news -but if you can only socialise with one other household – how do you choose which family member to include in your bubble? If you are a couple with elderly parents on both sides of the family who do you prioritise?

Although we can now socialise with one person outside from another household outside with two parents in one household that really is not practical and a non starter!  We will wait until the next step comes into play!

I have one friend who lives alone who has two adult daughters who also live alone – which does she choose to have in her ‘bubble’.

Hopefully in the case of my own family it will be fairly straightforward  with no bad feeling- my brother-in-law is a key worker with lots of exposure to the public, and my father is very much in the ‘vulnerable’ category due to an underlying health condition – it would be too risky for my father to be in their bubble – where I have been in isolation since lockdown began – hence a far safer option for my parents to bubble with.

But what if its not as easy to make a practical choice. What if support from grandparents is required for childcare is needed by more than one child in order to return to work?  How do you decide?

I also jokingly suggested to my mother that we could always have a 3 minute ‘pitch’ in the family weekend zoom call if needed!

Although the move is obviously welcome – it could also cause huge family rifts and a lot of bad feeling.

What are your thoughts on this?

 

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

