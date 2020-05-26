Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Some of my favourite skincare beauty gadgets for women over 50

Article by Ceri Wheeldon

best beauty gadgets for women over 50 image

As I write this during lockdown, I know many women are missing not having the opportunity to have their regular facials. As it may be some time before we are able to have any ‘hands on’ therapies while we wait for restrictions to be lifted, I thought I would share with you some of my favourite home beauty gadgets . I have reviewed many over the years, but these are the ones that I am currently using – and seem to be the ones I keep coming back to – and give as gifts to friends!

 

Cleansing Gadgets

Sonic silicone cleanser

foreo mini review

I use the Foreo Luna mini. I had previously used a sonic cleansing brush – but keeping it clean and recharging became a bit fiddly!

The Foreo, which is small vibrating cleansing device, is easy to clean between uses and only requires recharging once a month (using a USB charger).

From the first time you use it you notice a difference.  You apply your regular cleanser to your face, run the Foreo under the tap and then gently place against your face and use circular motions. It cleanses and gently exfoliates.  You then rinse your face and rinse the Foreo.  Very straightforward.

After cleansing with the Foreo, your skin in fact is able to absorb more of serums and creams applied to the skin- and given how expensive some of our skincare items can be it is definitely a plus knowing that that we can maximise their effectiveness.

I have one of the early versions of the Foreo – it has just one massage speed setting. Newer versions offer more options.

They are not cheap (  £99 fromlookfantastic UK  ). There are cheaper version such as this one from Boots.com –  I haven’t tried it personally but it appears to work along the same principles.

 

Facialift Massager

sarah chapman facial massager review image

This might look like a tool for torture but it is in fact a facial massager! Developed by facialist Sarah Chapman it aims to mimic her facial massage techniques.

Shaped like a wishbone, each end has eight knobbly wheels. You simply roll the wheels along your jawline and lower face, and also upwards across the neck area. It is worth watching Sarah’s instructional video on YouTube to get the positioning right.

The first couple of time you use the facial life it can feel uncomfortable – some points on your face face may feel ‘tender’. According to Sarah’s video this is due to an accumulation of toxins.  Personally I am so used to it , I feel no discomfort at all.

The massage action helps with lymphatic drainage of the lower face and neck, and also tones the lower face.

No charging required for this!!

It costs £30 from John Lewis & Partners

 

 

 

Newa

Newa skin tightening device review image

The Newa skin tightening device is the one I keep coming back to!! I have a full  review on the website with a video on  YouTube.

 

NEWA skin tightening device, helps to  firm skin (great for a sagging jawline) AND help diminish wrinkles, particularly crows feet.The NEWA device is the only home use skin tightening device that is FDA approved.

I go through phases of using skincare devices at home – and I notice the difference when I take a break from using this one.

NEWA uses the most advanced form of radiofrequency technology, 3DEEP Skin Science, that delivers the energy uniquely, in three controlled layers deep into the skin. The energy safely and comfortably generates heat in these deep layers to an optimum level, resulting in new collagen production and increased blood flow leading to firmer, tighter skin with reduced wrinkles and a more radiant complexion.

Make up definitely glides on more easily following a few sessions of using NEWA.

It is pricey, but I have been using mine regularly for three years. I love it. A friend who also has one says she always reaches for I when her skin looks tired, and uses before going out on special occasions as it gives her skin a glow.

 

 

Jade Roller

jde roller skincare over 50 review

Soothing and cooling.

Traditionally Jade Rollers were used to flatten wrinkles on the face and clear fluid congestion. Jade is an interesting semiprecious stone in that it remains cold while in contact with the skin (even in summer heat) and this allows it to help close the pores and tighten the skin. In modern understanding their most useful function is that they increase lymphatic drainage.

Simple to use, effective – and no charging required. I often give these as gifts to friends!!

Prices vary but can be as little as £8.99 on Amazon

 

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

