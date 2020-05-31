Welcome to Fab after Fifty

It's always good to share with friends- old and new, so why not make yourself a cup of coffee or pour a glass of wine and join in the conversation.

Kimchi, Asian Sauerkraut recipe from Dr Clare Bailey author of the Fast 800 recipes

sauerkraut kimchi recipe fast 800 diet

During our video chat with Dr Clare Bailey, wife of Michael Mosley, a GP who has pioneered the Fast 800 diet and the Blood Sugar Diet , Clare shared with us not just the best  and most effective way to lose weight, but also how to provide ourselves with the best natural defence against the coronavirus through nutrition. Embracing fermented foods as part of an anti-inflammatory diet is  one part of the armour available to us.

Clare explains why fermented foods are so beneficial in our chat show. She has also very kindly shared her recipe for Kimchi- just one of many that can be found on the Fast 800 website.

Otherwise known as Asian sauerkraut, Kimchi is a spicy, exotic, strongly flavoured fermented vegetable dish popular in Korean cuisine. This recipe is a milder version.

Calories: 220 (whole recipe)

 

Ingredients

  • ½ medium white cabbage, quartered lengthwise, hard core removed, sliced into 1½-2cm ribbons
  • 1½ red onions, halved and sliced
  • ½ tbsp sea salt or kosher salt
  • 2 tsp garlic, grated
  • 1 tsp ginger, grated
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp fish sauce or soy sauce
  • 2-4 tsp chilli flakes, according to taste
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 2 x 250ml clean jam jars with tight-fitting lids

Method

  1. Mix the cabbage with the onion in a large bowl, sprinkling the salt between the layers as you fill it. Massage the salt into the veg. Leave it for about 2 hours.
  2. Stir in the garlic and ginger and mix well.
  3. Spoon the cabbage mixture and the juices into jars.
  4. Pack the mixture down in the jars, pressing it into the mixture. Leave 1.5-2cm space at the top. If there is not enough liquid to cover the mixture you can top up either with a few teaspoonfuls of filtered water or brine (made with 1 tsp sea salt dissolved in 200ml filtered water).
  5. You can use a stone or piece of ceramic to keep the veg submerged. Place the sealed jars on a plate to catch any overflow. Keep them at room temperature, out of direct sunlight. For the first few days, open the jars daily and press down the contents, to release the bubbles formed by the sauerkraut.
  6. After 3-4 days, gently mix in the rest of the ingredients (the cabbage doesn’t ferment so effectively with the spices, so these can be added a bit later in the process).
  7. Then repeat this process every few days for 1-2 weeks (usually about 1 week will do) until it is fermented to your taste.
  8. Then store the jars in the fridge for 2-3 months.

 

Dr Clare Bailey, wife of Michael Mosley, is a GP who has pioneered the Fast 800 diet and the Blood Sugar Diet and is the author of many successful books.  Clare has four children and a kitchen full of fermented food!

 

 

Ceri Wheeldon

Ceri is Founder and Editor of Fabafterfifty.co.uk She is a frequent speaker at events and in the media on topics related to women over 50 , including style and living agelessly. With 20+ years experience as a headhunter Ceri also now helps support those looking to extend their working lives.

Latest Articles

